Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea

At least one person was killed and several others injured when powerful explosions shook a Russian air base in Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry denied that the base had been shelled, saying instead that ammunition had been blown up there. But Ukrainian social networks were abuzz with speculation that it might have been hit by Ukraine-fired long-range missiles. Follow our live updates for all the latest developments regarding the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

2:18 a.m.: One killed in explosions at Russian air base in Crimea

According to local authorities, one person was killed in explosions on Tuesday at a Russian air base in the annexed Crimean peninsula. Moscow said the explosions were detonations of stored ammunition, not the result of an attack.

Witnesses said they heard at least 12 explosions from the Saky Air Force base near Novofedorivka on the western coast of the peninsula around 3:20 p.m. local time (1220 GMT) on Tuesday, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 and served as one of the launch pads for its launch pad in February. invasion.

1:05 am: Russia says Crimea blast at air base was an ammunition blast, not an attack

Moscow insisted on Tuesday that major detonations at a major military airbase in the Russian-annexed Crimea peninsula were caused by exploding munitions rather than Ukrainian fire.

Dramatic amateur footage shared on social media appeared to show panicked vacationers fleeing a beach in Crimea with young children as balloon clouds of gray smoke rose over the horizon.

The blast shook the Saki airport on the 167e day of the invasion of Moscow.

12:44 pm: Zelensky assistant: Ukraine not responsible for explosions in Crimea

Ukraine takes no responsibility for explosions at a Russian air base in Crimea on Tuesday, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky said, suggesting partisans may have been involved.

Mykhailo Podolyak, who was asked by the online television channel Dozhd whether Kiev took responsibility, replied: “Of course not. What do we have to do with this?”

