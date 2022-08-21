Lara Worthington suffers a rare fashion fail as she models bizarre camel toe boots

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion.

But Lara Worthington had a rare failure this weekend.

The Aussie model, 35, modeled a pair of bizarre Maison Margiela split-toe boots.

Would you pay $1900 for these boots? Lara Worthington suffered a rare fashion flaw when she modeled bizarre Maison Margiela camel-toe shoes this weekend

The French fashion house’s Tabi boots sell for a whopping $1,809.64 on Net-A-Porter.

Lara combined the beautiful footwear with a beautiful dress from Knwls London.

The dress had a backless design to show off her Pilates-cut figure.

Lara played dress up with her longtime Stylist & Creative Consultant Vanessa Coyle.

The French fashion house’s Tabi boots sell for a whopping $1,809.64 on Net-A-Porter

She wore her signature blonde bob in a messy style and looked radiant, almost makeup-free.

Lara is currently lending her perfect face to promote a popular skincare line.

The Australian beauty filmed herself naked outside on Tuesday while lighting up Emma Lewisham’s famous beauty brand.

She stood surrounded by lush greenery under a downpour, enjoying the sun and water.

Lara paired the beautiful footwear with a gorgeous dress from Knwls London, featuring a backless design

Lara Worthing filmed herself naked outside on Tuesday lighting up Emma Lewisham’s famous beauty brand

She uploaded the video to Instagram with the caption: ‘Emma Lewisham is going out. [Emma Lewisham’s] Illuminating oil cleanser. Get involved.’

The footage shows Lara pumping the oil cleanser into her hand before scrubbing it over her face.

It comes after the mum of three recently shared a series of photos of herself modeling her new clothing line.

She revealed on July 26 that her collaboration with Melbourne label Atoir is now up for sale.

The 35-year-old model stood surrounded by lush greenery under a rain shower, enjoying the sun and water

I am so grateful to the whole team of [Atoir] because they have given me the freedom and opportunity to create and collaborate,” she wrote.

‘I always like to express myself through clothes. This collaboration came about during the pandemic. So of course I was very inspired by my own wardrobe.’

Every piece in the collection had to be something I personally would like to own and wear.’

The footage shows Lara pumping the oil cleanser into her hand before scrubbing it over her face

She went on to thank her friends and husband Sam Worthington, 45.

“Shout outs to my super talented team who inspire me daily and helped me design this… you kept the fortress going and kept it going,” Lara wrote.

My friends for all their patience with my countless questions and advice and my husband who has no interest in fashion but somehow gives the best advice.

It comes after the mum of three recently shared a series of photos of herself modeling her new clothing line

‘I love my team! It wouldn’t have been possible without you! Thank you from the bottom of my heart’.

On Atoir’s website, Lara posed in a number of outfits from the range, including a pastel green blazer, a suit and a bright green pencil dress.

She revealed on July 26 that her collaboration with Melbourne label Atoir is now on sale