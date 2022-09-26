WhatsNew2Day
Lara Worthington shows off her incredible figure in a black bathing suit on Bondi Beach

She famously wore a bikini for an Australian tourism campaign in 2006, and Lara Worthington (née Bingle) still looks sensational 16 years later.

The 35-year-old model caught the eye on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday afternoon when she took a dip in the ocean with her boyfriend Phoebe Tonkin.

Lara, who flew to Australia from Los Angeles that morning, showed off her stunning figure in a strapless black swimsuit.

The one-piece clung tightly to her slender frame as she frolicked in the surf with Phoebe, an Australian actress known for her starring role in The Vampire Diaries.

Despite the long winter making the water dangerously cold, the Cronulla native braved the cold to go for a swim and catch some waves.

Looking like the beach babe every inch, Lara drew attention to her natural beauty by slicking back her blonde hair and removing makeup.

The ads showed several Australians preparing for visitors to their country, ending with a bikini-clad Lara stepping out of the ocean and asking, “So where the hell are you?”

A few hours earlier, she had been photographed at Sydney airport after a 13-hour flight from LA, where she lives with her husband Sam Worthington.

The publicity-shy beauty magnate smiled and waved at the paparazzi and seemed happy to be back on home soil for the first time in months.

An ambassador for swimwear label Seafolly, Lara still looks as fit and youthful as she did during her modeling heyday in the late 2000s.

Since marrying Avatar star Sam, she has largely stayed out of the headlines and adopted a more conservative dress style.

Before the infamous private couple started dating in 2013, Lara was a regular in the Sydney tabloids.

She had her own reality show, Being Lara Bingle, and dated a range of famous men, including former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke.

Lara was a little-known 19-year-old model from Cronulla, southern Sydney, when she became the face of the Australian tourist industry in 2006.

The $186 Million ‘So Where the Hell Are You?’ campaign was conceived by future Prime Minister Scott Morrison and screened around the world.

The ads showed several Australians preparing for visitors to their country, ending with a bikini-clad Lara stepping out of the ocean and asking, “So where the hell are you?”

However, the campaign was not without controversy and was banned in the UK for its use of the word ‘bloody’.

It was also banned in Canada because of the reference to alcohol consumption with the opening line “We poured you a beer.”

The Worthingtons, who share sons Rocket, Racer and River, now lead a quiet life in the US.

However, they occasionally return to Australia for work and family reasons.

