Lara Worthington shows off flawless complexion going makeup free as she’s announced as ambassador

Australian model Lara Worthington has been announced as an ambassador for skincare brand Emma Lewisham.

The 35-year-old Cronulla-born beauty stars in a new campaign for the brand, which features the new Supernatural sleeping mask which retails for $121.

Lara looks nothing short of stunning in the photos as she shows off her natural beauty without makeup.

She also puts the sleeping mask on her face in some playful images.

Lara is in an all black outfit as she poses and shows off a deep tan in the images, with her blonde locks pulled back and off her face.

The mask is a home treatment that is said to hydrate the skin and boost collagen.

“While you sleep, 22 active ingredients work to powerfully rejuvenate skin – regenerating collagen, stimulating cell turnover, removing toxins and repairing the skin barrier for visibly brighter, plumper, firmer and deeply nourished skin by morning,” reads a product description.

Lara shared one of the campaign images on Instagram, captioning it: “This is my new favorite bedtime activity: Emma Lewisham’s supernatural sleeping mask.”

“Proud to start as Emma Lewisham’s first official face… your beauty sleep awaits.”

Lara is no stranger to skincare and beauty, with her own line, The Base by Lara Bingle, a non-profit cream makeup product.

The blonde bombshell previously revealed some of her beauty secrets and her favorite go-to products.

In an interview with Meccathe model said she “never leaves the house” without a spritz of Tom Ford’s $480 Lost Cherry fragrance.

She also likes to wear a red lip when she goes out and loves Tom Ford makeup.