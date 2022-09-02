Lara Worthington shares rare candid family photos

<!–

Lara Worthington has shared a rare look at her personal family album.

The 35-year-old model posted a series of photos on Instagram on Friday, documenting a vacation with her sons.

In the images, the family appeared to be in a tropical location near a beach.

Lara imagined her hotel room, which was complete with a private pool, as well as a fruit salad she enjoyed.

Further photos showed the beauty enjoying snorkeling and horseback riding with her children.

Another image showed one of the model’s sons holding up a camera to take a picture of her.

Lara also reclined in a comfortable chair in other photos shared in black and white.

She captioned the series of photos with a number of emojis, including a coconut, sea and surf.

Lara and her husband, eight, Sam Worthington, 46, share three young sons, Rocket, six, Racer, four, and River, one.

They recently returned to the US after spending much of 2021 in Australia.

The fiercely private couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in December 2014, saying ‘I do’ in front of just 10 people at a private Melbourne home.

At the time, Lara was six months pregnant with their son Rocket.

“It was very intimate, we just went to Melbourne, where Sam’s family is from. It was just our families, less than 10 people,” she said.

In 2018, Lara reflected on how getting married and having children had completely changed her life.

“Five years ago I felt like a different person than I am now, and it’s nice to be able to grow,” she said. pop sugar.

“When you get married and have kids, it’s not just about you anymore, you have a responsibility to make your family proud and I really cherish that,” she continued.

“That’s probably the most important thing to me.”