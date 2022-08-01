Lara Worthington lounges on the beach in $500 YSL shirt

Lara Worthington (née Bingle) had a relaxing time at the beach before being interrupted on Sunday night.

The 35-year-old model was lounging on the sand, showing off her blue Yves Saint Lauren monogrammed shirt, which is worth $500.

Taking advantage of the sunset, she worked her best angles in front of the camera as she snapped and filmed herself in posts shared on Instagram Stories.

Lara Worthington (born Bingle, pictured) had a relaxing time at the beach before being interrupted on Sunday night

In the middle of her impromptu modeling session, one of Lara’s kids walked up to her and threw sand on her chest.

Lara laughed heartily at the imposition and covered her eyes with her hand as she giggled.

The beauty and her husband of eight, Sam Worthington, 45, share three young sons, Rocket, six, Racer, four, and River, one.

The 35-year-old model was lounging on the sand, showing off her $500 blue Yves Saint Lauren monogrammed t-shirt.

In the middle of her impromptu modeling session, one of Lara’s kids walked up to her and threw sand on her chest.

Lara laughed heartily at the imposition and covered her eyes with her hand as she giggled

The family stayed in Australia last year after living in the United States for several years.

Lara revealed that week that her fashion collaboration with Atoir was up for sale.

She posted a gallery of images of herself in the new range, explaining how each piece is something she would wear.

The beauty and her husband of eight years, Sam Worthington (left) share three young sons, Rocket, six, Racer, four, and River, one

Lara revealed that week that her fashion collaboration with Atoir was up for sale

‘I always like to express myself through clothes. This collaboration came about during the pandemic. So of course I was very inspired by my own wardrobe.’

“Each piece in the collection had to be something I would personally want to own and wear.”

She concluded by thanking her friends and husband Sam.

‘Shout-outs to… my friends for all their patience with my countless questions and advice and my husband, who has no interest in fashion but somehow gives the best advice’.