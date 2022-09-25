Lara Worthington looks incredibly youthful as she excitedly touches down in Sydney

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lara Worthington showed no signs of jet lag when she landed at Sydney Airport on Sunday morning after a 13-hour flight from Los Angeles.

The sun-kissed model looked incredibly youthful with barely a hint of makeup on her famous face.

The 35-year-old was happy to be home and waved to the cameras as she strutted out of the terminal.

Lara Worthington showed no signs of jet lag as she landed at Sydney Airport on Monday morning after a 13-hour flight from Los Angeles

She was stylish in a casual outfit, showing off her svelte figure in a pair of corduroy trousers, a vibrant yellow tie-dye T-shirt and a smart leather jacket.

She paired the outfit with black leather boots and a matching handbag.

The Tiffany & Co. ambassador accessorized with jewels from the luxury brand, including a diamond cross ring and gold hoop earrings.

The glowing Australian model was sun-kissed and looked incredibly youthful with barely a hint of makeup on her famous face

The mother of three is most likely in Australia for work.

The blonde beauty recently launched her own fashion line – a collaboration with Melbourne brand Atoir.

Back in July, she shared a series of photos of herself modeling the new line, Lara explaining that each piece is something she would wear.

Looking stylish in a casual outfit, Lara showed off her svelte figure in a pair of corduroy trousers, a vibrant yellow tie-dye T-shirt and a smart leather jacket

Lara always looked like a petite model as she stepped out of Sydney Airport

She proved she wasn’t too posh to push her own baggage

“I am so grateful to the entire team at @atoir_ for giving me the freedom and opportunity to create and collaborate,” she wrote.

‘I always love to express myself through clothes. This collaboration was realized during the pandemic. So I was naturally very inspired by my own wardrobe.

‘Each piece of jewelery in the collection had to be something I would personally want to own and wear.’

Lara did not travel lightly and packed three suitcases for her trip home

She went on to thank her friends and husband Sam Worthington, 45.

‘Shout outs to my super talented team who inspire me daily and helped me design this… you held down the fort and kept it going,’ Lara wrote.

‘My friends for all their patience with my countless questions and advice and my husband who has no interest in fashion but somehow gives the best advice.

‘I love my team! Couldn’t have done it without you! Thank you from the bottom of my heart.