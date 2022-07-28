Lara Worthington is her own best advert in dress from Atoir collaboration

Lara Worthington showed off her sensational figure on Thursday when she modeled a slinky green dress from her collaboration with Melbourne label Atoir.

The model and entrepreneur, 35, waved around in the figure-hugging number in a series of photos she shared with her one million Instagram followers.

“If you’re wearing the 003 dress from our new Atoir x Lara Worthington collection, give one out,” she captioned the images.

Lara revealed on Tuesday that her collaboration with Atoir was up for sale.

She posted a gallery of images of herself in the new range, explaining how each piece is something she would wear.

“I am so grateful to the entire Atoir team for giving me the freedom and opportunity to create and collaborate,” she said.

‘I always like to express myself through clothes. This collaboration came about during the pandemic.

“So of course I was very inspired by my own wardrobe.”

“Each piece in the collection had to be something I would personally want to own and wear.”

She concluded by thanking her friends and husband Sam Worthington.

“Shout outs to my super talented team who inspire me daily and helped me design this… you kept the fortress going and kept it going,” she wrote.

My friends for all their patience with my countless questions and advice and my husband, who has no interest in fashion but somehow gives the best advice.

Lara also posed in a number of outfits from the range, including a pastel green blazer, a suit and a bright green tube dress, in photos on the Atoir website.