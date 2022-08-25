Lara Worthington is announced as the official face of skincare line Emma Lewisham

<!–

Lara Worthington has been announced as the very first face of the Emma Lewisham skincare line.

The company released photos of the 35-year-old model on Thursday, highlighting Lara’s natural beauty.

In one photo, Lara is seen posing in a white-on-white outfit that consisted of a loose shirt tucked into tight jeans.

Lara Worthington (pictured) has been announced as the very first face of skincare line Emma Lewisham

“I am incredibly proud to be the first official face of Emma Lewisham – a brand and entrepreneurial founder I truly love,” Lara said in a statement.

“Emma Lewisham has pushed the boundaries to develop industry-leading formulations that deliver visible results that don’t endanger people or the planet.”

She continued: ‘This level of efficacy and credibility is something I am proud of.

As an individual, Emma is a kind woman, mother and sustainability advocate who is driven to create a lasting difference in the world. I am curious where this collaboration will take us.’

Meanwhile, company founder Emma Lewisham said she was “excited” to welcome Lara to the team.

“As a company, we believe in the power of authenticity, and we were focused on working with a figure that was not only recognized, but also delivered lived experiences that our customers and our company could relate to,” she said.

“As a mother of three and an entrepreneur, Lara brings wisdom and grace to her work that we are proud to celebrate.”

Lara first teased her new role as ambassador a few weeks ago when she shared one of the promo photos on her Instagram page.

She captioned the photo: “This is my new favorite bedtime activity: Emma Lewisham’s supernatural sleeping mask.

“Proud to start as the first official face of Emma Lewisham… your beauty sleep awaits.