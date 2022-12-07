Lara Worthington is all smiles as she goes shopping in London

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lara Worthington has been busy this past week accompanying her Hollywood star husband Sam to red carpet events for Avatar 2.

But on Wednesday, the former model was spotted racing around London’s Savile Row.

The 35-year-old was all smiles as she ducked in and out of various shops, presumably to find the perfect Christmas present.

Lara Worthington was all smiles as she stepped out to do some shopping in London on Wednesday

Lara shows off her masculine sense of style in black jeans, an oversized black leather jacket and a crisp white T-shirt.

She wore minimal makeup, which brought out her natural beauty.

The Being Lara Bingle star went into a few different stores and had a smile on her face the entire time.

Meanwhile, Sam recently returned to the Avatar franchise for the highly anticipated sequel, due out December 16, with a third and fourth film reportedly also in the works.

The former model ran down the sidewalk and entered several shops in search of the perfect gift

The second movie, titled Avatar 2: The Way of Water, has brought back much of the original cast, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, as well as Kate Winslet and Vin Diesel.

“Jake Sully lives on the planet Pandora with his new family,” according to the movie’s IMDb page, which stars Sam as Jake.

“As soon as a known threat returns to finish what started earlier, Jake must team up with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.”

She quickly left a shop on Savile Row in London

The model and influencer entered another store while she was looking for the right gift

Director James recently admitted that the film needed to make a whopping $2 billion to break even.

Sam recently revealed that filming the sequel was the “hardest” thing he’s ever had to do.

The former mason, 46, says his role in Avatar: The Way of Water required him to learn “free diving” – diving deep water without scuba gear.

The Australian stunner’s radiant smile lit up her face as she enjoyed the London weather

Lara shows off her masculine sense of style in black jeans, an oversized black leather jacket and a crisp white T-shirt

“There is a very emotional scene between me and [my son in the film],” he told News.com.au.

‘But we’re 10 meters under water and we’re almost out of oxygen. You have to forget that you are deep down, that you are exhausting all your oxygen, and just play this emotional scene between a father and a son.”

The Terminator star described the experience of making the movie, directed by Titanic hitmaker James Cameron, as “daunting.”

She pulled her coat tight, perhaps because of the cool weather in the English city

Lara jumps over the sidewalk as she quickly strolls past expensive shop windows

Sam told the publication that it took him many months to learn how to freedive and that he was taught by the best in the world.

He and Lara, meanwhile, recently became vegetarians after meeting vegan director James.

Lara previously told Russh Magazine, “After watching documentaries, learning from [film director] James Cameron and influenced by my husband, [my family] became a vegetarian years ago,” she said.