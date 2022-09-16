Lara Logan claims Jill Biden knows her husband has dementia

Lara Logan, the former CBS News reporter and Fox Nation host, has claimed that First Lady Jill Biden “knows her husband has dementia” and is “lying to the whole country.”

Logan, who was expelled from Fox Nation late last year, made the claim in an interview with Newsmax TV on Thursday, without providing proof. Biden, 79, has strenuously rejected similar allegations in the past.

“You’ll never see the New York Times write an article about Jill Biden supporting her husband,” Logan told the network’s host, Eric Bolling.

“I mean, if you want to know something that’s really reprehensible and disgusting, here’s this woman who knows her husband has dementia, and yet she’s lying to the whole country,” she added.

Lara Logan, former CBS News reporter and Fox Nation host, has claimed First Lady Jill Biden 'knows her husband has dementia'

US President Joe Biden walks with First Lady Jill Biden to the British embassy last week.

Logan continued: “She is lying to her own base, to her own supporters. I mean, if there’s anything sickening about what someone’s husbands are doing, it’s really quite special to see this woman trying to hide from the absolute embarrassment that passes for a conscious human being in the president these days.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com Friday morning.

Logan has been a frequent guest on Newsmax since she quietly sat on the couch at Fox News in December, after seeing Dr. Anthony Fauci had compared it to Josef Mengele, the Nazi concentration camp torturer.

Since then, no new episodes of her show have aired on the network’s streamer Fox Nation, and she has not appeared as a guest on Fox News.

Logan has said she was “definitely pushed out” by Fox execs, but the network has not publicly commented on the matter.

In August, Logan made headlines by claiming that U.S. Border Patrol agents were handing out Social Security numbers to immigrants at the border.

A Border Patrol spokesperson replied that the agency does not issue social security numbers and does not have the authority to do so.

Biden signs condolence register at the British Embassy in Washington to pay his respects after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, as First Lady Jill Biden looks like last week

Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed in July that President Joe Biden takes "pills" to boost his cognitive performance before appearing in public

Logan is far from the first to question President Biden’s mental fitness.

In July, Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed that Biden is taking “pills” to boost his cognitive performance before public appearances, and claimed he spoke “directly” with a witness who saw the alleged medication on the 2020 campaign trail.

Biden Drug List The White House physician’s medical report on Biden mentions no cognitive problems and only lists the following medications: Eliquis (Apixaban): Blood thinner for irregular heartbeat

Blood thinner for irregular heartbeat Crestor (rosuvastatin): For high cholesterol

For high cholesterol Dymista (fluticasone/azelastine): Nasal spray for allergies

Nasal spray for allergies Allegra (Fexofenadine): Over the counter for seasonal allergies

Over the counter for seasonal allergies Pepside (Famotidine): Over the counter for acid reflux

“His staff, under the supervision of Dr. Jill, his wife, gave him pills before every public appearance. Checking the time and giving him a dose of something at the appointed hour,” Carlson said.

According to the last report from his White House doctor, Biden takes prescription medications for irregular heartbeat, high cholesterol, and seasonal allergies.

None of those drugs are considered cognitive enhancers.

White House physician Kevin C. O’Connor mentioned no cognitive issues in the November report, writing that Biden is “fit to carry out the duties of the presidency successfully.”

Nevertheless, Biden has a lifelong history of verbal gaffes, and as he approaches 80, even some Democratic strategists are beginning to question whether he should seek re-election in 2024.

If reelected as president, Biden would be 86 by the end of his second term.

The New York Times reported this summer that Biden’s health is a “sensitive topic” throughout the White House.

However, more than a dozen current and former senior officials and advisers “uniformly reported” Biden is mentally involved in his role as president.

They told the Times that he asks “smart questions” in meetings, puts his assistants to the test on points of disagreement and helps them review weaknesses in his speeches.