Laporta claims Barcelona never forced Man United target De Jong to take pay cut

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has dismissed claims they were trying to get midfielder Frenkie de Jong to face a pay cut.

The 25-year-old was strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer, but a move was not forthcoming.

Getty De Jong was closely linked with Man United to stay in Spain

Getty President Laporta has since revealed that the club did not force De Jong to cut a wage

Man United offered up to 85 million euros [£74.4m]including add-ons, for the player and were later joined by Chelsea in the race.

It was reported that Barcelona were planning to sack De Jong given his contract, more than doubling his salary this campaign.

However, the alternative was to have the player lower his salary. It meant the club could keep him, while adhering to Financial Fair Play.

De Jong remained adamant that he wanted to stay at the Camp Nou, and he was still owed money by the club as part of his deferred wages, which made his departure rather difficult.

In the club’s general meeting, the Barça chairman put forward the claims that the club had told De Jong that he had to make a pay cut.

“We have received a lot of offers from the Premier League for Frenkie, a lot of money, but we have decided to buy a quality player like [De Jong]”

getty Gavi is preferred to De Jong in Barcelona’s midfield

“We have never forced a player to lower his salary, we have only asked for it.” [a specific] way,” said Laporta, according to Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

De Jong has since found playing time limited since he decided to stay in Catalonia and fall behind Gavi and Pedri in the pecking order.

However, the Dutchman was injured last week and missed matches against Mallorca and Inter Milan, but is expected to be fully fit again soon.

Xavi will likely use De Jong given Barca’s hectic calendar this season, but the player must prove his worth.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United will re-register their interest in De Jong in January, but the player’s sole focus is preparing for Sunday’s upcoming El Clasico against Real Madrid.