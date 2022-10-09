Laporta blames ‘financial doping’ for revised European Super League proposal

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed a European Super League is needed to tackle ‘financial doping’ from some clubs.

Laporta also said a revised Super League would no longer be a closed founding competition, as was the case with the original format that fell through last year.

Reports from the Daily Telegraph have claimed that founders Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus plan to poll clubs across Europe about a new proposal, but this will depend on the outcome of a case against UEFA and FIFA in the European Court of Justice, the outcome of which is expected in December.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez and Juventus president Andrea Agnelli also support the prospect of a revived proposal.

However, a new Super League could be created without English clubs with new Premier League rules almost certainly excluding them from competition.

The reasons for the proposal are due to the uneven distribution of wealth within the European game, with clubs in the English Premier League attracting far greater sums of money in broadcast revenue than their rivals in countries such as Italy, Spain and France.

With clubs like Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle now bringing dazzling levels of wealth into play, Laporta believes steps need to be taken to level the playing field.

As quoted by The timessaid the Barcelona president: “The financial situation of football clubs, which we have to remember that they are the only ones bearing financial risks and costs, is very worrying.

getty Real Madrid president Perez is also a big supporter of the European Super League

“We have had to resort to the financial levers needed to support our future. That is why we have supported the creation of the Super League from the start.

“We are still convinced that this is the solution that football needs, especially football in the European Union which unfortunately is not having the best times, immersed in a negative trend in television viewership, stadium attendance and the difficulty of to pull.” new ones [fans]especially among young people, who are seduced by other entertainment.

In addition, Barca’s financial situation has been exacerbated in recent years by another problem that no one has been able to stop until now, namely the financial doping of certain competing clubs.

“This issue will indeed be addressed by the Super League and this is one of the main reasons why we support the project.”