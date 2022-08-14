LAPD will no longer be investigating Anne Heche’s fiery Los Angeles car crash after her death

The investigation into Anne Heche’s August 5 car accident is coming to an end after it was confirmed that the actress died Friday from injuries sustained in the crash, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The crash was investigated as a possible crime.

“As of today, no further investigative efforts will be made in this matter,” the LAPD said in a statement.

“Any information or data requested by authorities prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and will be included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime dies, we do not consider it.’

Heche, who was on a ventilator for a week after the August 5 crash, sent her blue Mini Cooper into Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles home and suffered serious anoxic brain and lung damage from smoke inhalation. The house is owned by Jennifer Durand, but was rented out by Mishele.

Fortunately, Mishele was in another part of the house when the crash occurred and escaped unharmed, along with her two dogs Bree and Rueban and her pet turtle Marley.

But the crash made the house unlivable as it compromised the structural integrity of the building and Mishele was forced to vacate the house immediately after the crash.

Heche, an Emmy winner, leaves her two sons Atlas and Homer. behind

Los Angeles Fire Department says crash caused ‘structural compromise and eruption in heavy fire’

Mishele also lost “all her life to belongings, mementos, all the equipment for her business, including her laptop and iPad,” according to the home’s owner, Jennifer Durand.

“With the help of the fire department, she was able to retrieve some damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone,” said the GoFundMe

In addition to losing the house, Mishele also lost “all her life’s belongings, mementos, all the equipment for her business, including her laptop and iPad, all her clothes and basic necessities,” according to a GoFundMe set up for her.

Mishele was photographed watching in disbelief as her life’s work erupted in a fireball after the actress ripped through it at breakneck speed.

She was seen outside on the sidewalk with her hands in her pockets, looking stunned as 59 firefighters battled the massive blaze that took more than an hour to extinguish.

In a statement given to Peoplethe LAPD said, “when a person suspected of a felony expires, we do not present for consideration.”

They said this means “no further investigative efforts will be made in this case,” but “any information or documents requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formality.”

The news comes as an outpouring of grief for the late actress began after she was declared legally dead, including a heartbreaking statement from her son, Homer.

Heche’s blue Mini Clubman is believed to have been moving at a very high speed at the time of the impact

Anne Heche with sons Atlas Tupper (left) and Homer Laffoon in a photo posted May 8, 2022 on her Instagram page. The caption reads: #luckiestmom @tupperatlas @homerheche

Heche and Homer pictured at a book launch in Hollywood in November 2021

Homer Laffoon, 20, said, “My brother Atlas and I have lost our mother.

“After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless grief.

“Hopefully my mother is free from pain and begins to discover what I like to envision as her eternal freedom.”

He then thanked the benefactors for their support.

“In those six days, thousands of friends, family and fans have expressed their hearts to me,” he said People in a statement.

“I am grateful for their love, as well as for the support of my father, Coley, and my stepmother Alexi, who have remained my rock during this time.”

“Rest in peace Mom, I love you,” he added.

Heche shared son Homer with her ex, Coley Laffoon, and son Atlas, 13, with ex James Tupper.

Ellen DeGeneres, who famously came out in 1997 and revealed she was dating Heche, tweeted her grief when she learned that Heche didn’t expect to survive.

‘This is a sad day. I send Anne’s children, family and friends all my love.’

On Friday, her family said she was now considered dead.

Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother and a faithful friend.

Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work and her passionate advocacy.

“Her courage to always stand in her truth and spread her message of love and acceptance will have a lasting impact.”

Heche’s heart is still beating thanks to life support that keeps her alive long enough to harvest her organs for donation.

The terrifying video shows the actress driving into a busy road at high speed just before the accident.

In her latest Instagram post, Heche happily posed on the set of a small movie.

Good times on set with Lawrence Bros! ❤️,” the actress wrote in her caption.

DailyMail.com has learned that she had a small role in the romantic comedy Frankie Meets Jack in Braintree, Massachusetts. The film was wrapped up in mid-July and is expected to be released next year.

Heche rose to fame in the 1990s with understated Hollywood roles. In a candid memoir, years later, she revealed that she had to overcome a childhood filled with trauma when she was raped by her gay father who was in the closet.

She is survived by her two sons.