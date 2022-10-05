LAPD officer, who was killed in mysterious training accident, was investigating reported gang rape

LAPD officer Houston Tipping, who died in a mysterious routine training accident in May, had a history of whistleblowing. In one incident, Tipping had a sergeant fired for lying about an internal investigation involving a chocolate penis.

Tipping, 32, was a five-year veteran of the LAPD and worked with the department’s bicycle unit.

He suffered a fatal spinal cord injury after he fell while holding another officer in a ‘bear hug’ grapple exercise on May 26 at the Police Academy in what a medical examiner ruled an accident.

According to an LAPD report, Tipping’s last words were: ‘I can breathe.’

In a previous incident, Tipping had been involved in an internal affairs investigation involving a fellow officer who brought a chocolate penis to work as a joke.

During this investigation, Tipping revealed that a sergeant had lied to internal affairs about the joke. As a result, the sergeant was fired. Gage said the following: ‘[The sergeant’s] friends were not happy.’

Gage says friends of the sergeant were also present at the fatal training exercise, according to attorney Brad Gage.

Brad Gage, the lawyer for Tipping’s mother Shirley Huffman, made the bombshell claims at a news conference yesterday

Gage exclusively told DailyMail.com that the rape Tipping was investigating took place at a house in Northridge, California, in June 2021. At the time, Tipping wrote a report about the rape.

During the incident, the woman said she had a massage tool “placed in her vagina,” Gage said.

He added that during the alleged rape the officers were all in uniform and that the victim was able to name three of the four after seeing their names on their badges. One of these officers was present during the training accident.

He said the initial report of the incident did not mention a rape, nor did it mention that any of those involved were police officers.

Gage was that it was two lines long and referred to the incident simply as an ‘attack’.

It wasn’t until Tipping began investigating the incident that the allegations of rape became apparent.

In Tipping’s report, the victim said she was raped by four police officers.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the LAPD for more information on this investigation.

Gage, who was hired by Tipping’s mother, Shirley Huffman, said: ‘I don’t think he spoke to anyone about the matter. He seemed to have a change of heart.’

‘I think he knew one of the accused officers. Apparently they used to be much closer friends and they weren’t anymore.’

Gage continued: ‘He decided to look elsewhere for a job, which seems logically connected to this incident.’

His search for new employment was not related to concerns about his safety, but rather because he was “so disgusted” by the case, Gage said.

Gage also told DailyMail.com that he has been in contact with the district attorney’s office regarding the case.

The training involved simulating being attacked by a mob, the LAPD’s official report said.

Tip played the role of a suspect attacking an officer on a bicycle.

The report said Tipping was hit with a foam baton and dropped to one knee to simulate a hit with a real baton.

From there: ‘Officer Tipping then lifted the trainee officer off the ground and (a) the trainee officer’s arm went around Officer Tipping’s neck and wrapped around the front of Officer Tipping’s neck and throat.’

The report continued: “As the two fell to the floor, Officer Tipping’s neck remained in that grip.”

According to the report, when his fellow officers realized Tipping was having difficulty speaking, paramedics were called and first aid efforts began.

The official cause of death was the effects of a ‘cervical spinal cord injury’ and ruled an ‘accident’. He died on May 29, three days after the exercise took place.

His mother claims he was “repeatedly hit in the head causing bleeding” during the training activity, according to the new documents.

In the documents, the move Tipping was in was akin to a ‘pile driving type of action’.

In addition to the spinal cord injuries, Gage says Tipping suffered broken ribs, a laceration to his liver, multiple head injuries, including a bleed on the back of his head.

The LAPD has denied that Tipping suffered head injuries.

Officer Tipping (center) was allegedly an LAPD gang-rape whistleblower, Shirley Huffman (right) claims in her lawsuit (pictured with her sister Katherine)

An autopsy found that Tipping had broken ribs, indicating the use of a LUCAS unit, an automatic CPR machine, suggesting that attempts were made to revive him.

At the Oct. 4 press conference, Gage said, “The problem with that is other medical reports show that the LUCAS device was never used.”

He has also raised questions about why no security footage was available.

He said: ‘The LAPD claims that no video was taken of the training that day. We don’t think that’s correct.’

At the press conference, Gage explicitly stated that he believed there was a cover-up involving Tipping’s death.

During his funeral, LAPD Chief Michel Moore knelt before Tipping’s parents and presented them with an American flag

‘A report was taken by Officer Tipping and I have seen the report that reported the case that there was a sexual assault and it indicates that an object was placed in the female victim’s sexual organ.’

‘The female victim claims she was raped by four different individuals, all LAPD officers.

‘She knew the names of some of the officers because they were in uniform and they had their name tags on.

“The name of one of the officers, the name tag appears to be associated with one of the officers that was in training.”

He added: ‘I think the officers were very cheeky and thought they were above the law, but nobody is above the law.’

‘I am sure these actions will be covered up. The idea of ​​a code of silence or a cover-up by a police department should not be shocking or surprising to anyone.’

Tipping, right, patrolled the Devonshire neighborhood of the City of Angels and was a cycling instructor who reportedly ‘loved serving as a police officer’

Tipping is survived by his girlfriend, Britney (pictured) and his parents Richard and Shirley; his stepfather Bob; and siblings Kat and Tyler

LAPD officials claim tips fell to the ground during training at the department’s Elysian Park Academy on May 26

LAPD officials claim that officers immediately began CPR after the fall, contacting the Los Angeles Fire Department and Tipping was transported to USC Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries three days later.

The boss called Tipping impressive to his peers and said he had a ‘willingness to go the extra mile to make the world a better place’.

He was also an organ donor and his ‘selflessness’ was used to help ‘save other lives’.

