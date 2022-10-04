LAPD officer who died in training was killed for investigating four cops for gang rape, lawyer says

LAPD officer Houston Tipping, who died during police training, was attacked because he was investigating other officers for an alleged gang-rape, his lawyer has argued.

The 32-year-old suffered a fatal spinal cord injury after he fell while holding another officer in a ‘bear hug’ grapple exercise on May 26 at the Police Academy in what a medical examiner ruled an accident.

But Brad Gage, the attorney for Tipping’s mother Shirley Huffman, has made the bombshell claims that the officer was a whistleblower in an assault case involving four other officers 10 months before his death.

Tipping wrote a report about the alleged assault, and one of the police said to be involved was present when he died, Gage said.

The department said at the time that Tipping, a five-year veteran of the LAPD who also served as a bike instructor in the City of Angels, was injured while ‘struggling’ with another officer and called his death a ‘horrible accident.’

But in her lawsuit, Huffman claims he was ‘repeatedly struck in the head so severely that he bled’ during the training activity.

Officer Houston Tipping (center) was allegedly a whistleblower on an LAPD gang-rape, Shirley Huffman (right), claims in her lawsuit (pictured with her sister Katherine)

Brad Gage, the lawyer for Tipping’s mother Shirley Huffman, made the bombshell claims at a press conference yesterday

An autopsy found that Tipping had broken ribs, indicating the use of a LUCAS unit, an automatic CPR machine, suggesting that attempts were made to revive him.

Bu Gage said: “The problem with that is that other medical reports show that the LUCAS device was never used.”

He has also raised questions about why no security footage was available.

He said: ‘The LAPD claims that no video was taken of the training that day. We don’t think that’s correct.’

Gage says he found a report of the alleged rape, which he has chosen not to share, and claims there has been a cover-up with the LAPD, who claim there was no incident report at all.

Gage said at a press conference yesterday: ‘In July 2021, four police officers were involved in the sexual assault of a woman in the Los Angeles area.

During his funeral, LAPD Chief Michel Moore knelt before Tipping’s parents and presented them with an American flag

‘A report was taken by officer Tipping and I have seen the report that reported the case that there was a sexual assault and it indicates that an object was placed in the female victim’s sexual organ

‘The female victim claims she was raped by four different individuals, all LAPD officers.

‘She knew the names of some of the officers because they were in uniform and they had their name tags on.

“The name of one of the officers, the name tag appears to be associated with one of the officers that was in training.”

He added: ‘I think the officers were very cheeky and thought they were above the law, but nobody is above the law.’

‘I am sure these actions will be covered up. The idea of ​​a code of silence or a cover-up by a police department should not be shocking or surprising to anyone.’

Tipping is survived by his girlfriend, Britney (pictured) and his parents Richard and Shirley; his stepfather Bob; and siblings Kat and Tyler

LAPD officials claim that officers immediately began CPR after the fall, contacting the Los Angeles Fire Department and Tipping was transported to USC Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries three days later.

During his funeral, LAPD Chief Michel Moore knelt before Tipping’s parents and presented them with an American flag.

The boss called Tipping impressive to his peers and said he had a ‘willingness to go the extra mile to make the world a better place’.

Tip patrolled the Devonshire neighborhood and ‘loved serving as a police officer,’ according to the Los Angeles Police Protective League, which said he will be remembered ‘for how he loved and made people laugh.’

He was also an organ donor and his ‘selflessness’ was used to help ‘save other lives’.

Tipping is survived by his parents, Richard and Shirley; his stepfather Bob; siblings Kat and Tyler; and his girlfriend, Britney.