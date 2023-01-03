Lanning and Wareham set to return for Victoria in the WNCL

Australia captain Meg Lanning and legspinner Georgia Wareham will make their respective long-awaited returns after being included in Victoria’s WNCL squad to take on New South Wales in two 50-over matches at Junction Oval on January 5-7 Melbourne.

Lanning, who has been designated to return as Australia’s captain for the upcoming limited-overs series against Pakistan, will play her first game since taking an extended leave of absence from the Commonwealth Games last August.

Annabel Sutherland, Ellyse Perry and Kim Garth are also included in Victoria’s 13-player squad as they prepare for the Pakistan series.

Victoria confirmed that Makinley Blows has retired from state cricket after seven seasons in the WNCL. Rhys Mckenna and Ella Hayward have not been included in Victoria’s squad as both are part of Australia’s Under-19 women’s team as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup in South Africa.