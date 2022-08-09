Langya virus: warning because a brand new virus has been detected in China

<!–

A new virus that may have been transmitted from a shrew has been reported in 35 people in China.

The Langya virus belongs to a family of pathogens known to kill up to three quarters of people in severe cases.

None of the cases have resulted in human deaths so far, although patients have flu-like symptoms. These include fever, fatigue, cough, headache, and vomiting.

Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control have raised the alarm about the virus found in eastern China’s Henan and Shandong provinces.

The virus has never been seen in humans before, and experts believe it may have been transmitted from other animals.

Langya virus has been observed in 35 people in China (pictured, an illustration of Nipah virus, a related virus)

The virus has never been seen in humans before, and experts believe it was passed on from shrews

Chinese researchers found the virus in 71 of 262 shrews — a small mole-like mammal — examined in the two Chinese provinces where the outbreak began.

They published their findings on the virus, also known as LayV, in a study in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The paper said: ‘There was no close contact or common exposure history among the patients, suggesting that the infection may be sporadic in the human population.

‘Contact tracing of nine patients with 15 close relatives revealed no close-contact LayV transmission.

“But our sample size was too small to determine the human-to-human transmission status for LayV.”

Langya is hepinavirus – the same family as Nipah virus, a deadly pathogen usually found in bats.

Like Covid, Nipah can spread through respiratory droplets. But it is much more deadly, killing up to three quarters of the people it infects.

It has been listed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as one of the viruses most likely to cause the next pandemic.

There is currently no Nipah vaccine approved for humans – but at least eight are currently being tested on animals, including one made by the University of Oxford.

The most common symptom of Langya patients was fever, with all infected people developing a fever.

It was followed by fatigue (54 percent), cough (50 percent), loss of appetite (50 percent), muscle pain (46 percent), and nausea (38 percent).

About 35 percent had liver problems, while 8 percent saw a decline in kidney function.

In addition to shrews, the virus was also detected in dogs (5 percent) and goats (2 percent).