Langs Road, Ascot Vale: Melbourne residents left without water for days after contamination scare

Dozens of homeowners have been unable to drink, cook or shower for days for fear that chemicals have contaminated their water supplies.

Residents on Langs Road in the inner-city Melbourne suburb of Ascot Vale were given a ‘do not use’ message over fears that ‘discolored’ water in a burst pipe was at risk.

Utility company Great Western Water called for the supply to be cut after a truck pumping water from the mains may have accidentally pumped some back in.

“After consultation with the Department of Health, we are advising customers not to use tap water at the following location: Along Road from Epsom Road to Chauvel Street, Ascot Vale,” the provider told customers on Tuesday.

“As a precaution, we have cut off the water supply to the affected area.”

Langs Road resident Joshua Marmara (pictured) said he would have appreciated a message before being left high and dry for the foreseeable future

Along Road resident Joshua Marmara told: 7News he would have appreciated a message before being left high and dry in the near future.

“It would be really nice if they told us from the start, you know, an email, even a phone call, it doesn’t matter if it’s early in the morning, just something to communicate,” he said.

The Ascot Vale Leisure Center and Ascot Vale West Primary School have been hit by the interruption of the supply of bottled water to students and residents.

Free accommodation at a hotel 10 minutes away has been extended for those affected as field crews conduct tests on the water source.

Maree Lang of Greater Western Water apologized for the disruption and urged tenants not to use tap water for drinking, cooking, washing, brushing teeth or showering.

On Thursday, Greater Western Water said the water was out for the affected properties and the problem should be resolved by noon the same day (photo, crews on site Thursday)

“Chemical residues from a water tanker may have impacted our water network with potentially unsafe water entering customers’ drinking water systems and taps,” a statement on their website said.

“Customers are advised to buy bottled water from their local supermarket if they cannot get water from us. If you feel unwell, please contact your GP and inform your GP about this advice.’

On Thursday, Greater Western Water said there was no water left for affected properties and estimated the problem would be resolved by noon the same day.

“Today we are flushing the water pipe to clean the pipes and will continue to test the water to make sure it is safe for use before we can turn the water back on,” the provider tweeted just after 11am.

“The water supply to these customers has been cut off while we safely complete this repair, and we expect your faucets to be running around lunchtime today.”