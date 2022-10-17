Landmark trial begins over Arkansas’ ban on trans youth care

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – The country’s first trial over a state’s ban on gender-affirming childcare begins this week in Arkansas, the latest battle over restrictions on transgender youth championed by Republican leaders and widely condemned by medical experts.

US District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimonials and evidence about the law starting Monday temporarily blocked last year, doctors banned gender-confirming hormone treatments, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under the age of 18. It also prevents doctors from referring patients elsewhere for such care.

The families of four trans youth and two doctors who provide gender-affirming care want Moody to repeal the law, saying it is unconstitutional because it discriminates against transgender youth, violates parents’ right to make medical decisions for their children and infringes on free speech rights. The process is expected to take two weeks.

“As a parent, I never thought I’d have to fight for my daughter to get medically necessary health care that her doctor says she needs and we know she needs it,” said Lacey Jennen, whose 17-year-old daughter has gender-confirming care. receive.

Arkansas was the first state to enact such a ban on gender-affirming care, with Republican lawmakers in 2021 coercive veto by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson of the legislation. Hutchinson, who signed other restrictions on transgender youth into law, said the ban went too far by cutting off care for those currently receiving it.

Multiple medical groups, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, oppose the ban, and experts say the treatments are safe when administered properly.

But proponents of the law have argued that the ban falls within the state’s purview to regulate medical practices.

“This is about protecting children,” Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said. “Nothing in this law prohibits anyone after the age of 18 from making this decision. What we’re doing in Arkansas is protecting children from life-changing, permanent decisions.”

A similar law has been blocked by a federal judge in Alabamaand a Texas judge has blocked that state’s efforts to investigate gender-affirming care for minors as child abuse. Children’s hospitals across the country have faced harassment and threats of violence for the provision of gender-affirming care.

“This latest wave of anti-trans fever that is now spreading to other states started in Arkansas and must end in Arkansas,” said Holly Dickson, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of the families.

A panel of three judges of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in August confirmed Moody’s injunction blocks enforcement of the ban. But the state has asked the full 8th Circuit Court of Appeals to review the case.

PART: