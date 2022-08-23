Landlords calling properties ‘uninhabitable’ to kick tenants out: How you can fight it

Unscrupulous landlords jump on a little-known clause to get rid of tenants they find difficult, raise rents, or avoid necessary repairs.

If a property is deemed “uninhabitable” by a landlord or real estate agent, it gives them the power to coerce tenants, often with very little notice.

While there are legitimate reasons for deeming a property uninhabitable, such as after floods or fires, the clause can and has been abused.

A claim of uninhabitability can be disputed (see fact box below)but many fear doing so if it affects their chances of getting a reference for future leases.

“In some cases it’s pretty clear that a property that is considered uninhabitable is not fair,” Leo Patterson Ross, the spokesman for the NSW Tenants Union, told the Daily Mail Australia.

‘In others it is used properly. In the Lismore floods, for example, in some cases it was clear that the property was not suitable for habitation,” he said.

Unscrupulous landlords use a little-known clause to get rid of tenants they find difficult, or simply to raise rents (stock photo of people forced to vacate their rental properties)

The Huurdersbond has seen a huge increase in the number of tenants who lose their home due to the loophole.

“The problem that arose was if a landlord failed to keep the property in reasonable condition,” said Mr Patterson Ross.

“They really shouldn’t be using uninhabitability to get out of their repair obligations, and that seems to be happening in some of those cases.”

Mr. Patterson Ross gave an example of where a tenant reports a small mold caused by a leak in the roof to the landlord.

“If a really bad storm then penetrates much more water and causes a collapse, then the line isn’t necessarily clear between the landlord’s failure to maintain (the house) earlier and the current uninhabitable state,” he said.

But often it would be going too far to say that the landlord’s lack of maintenance hadn’t contributed to the problem. Therefore uninhabitable would be an inappropriate clause to use.’

The Tenants’ Union said one of the risks of complaining about the condition of a rental home is that tenants could be given an ‘uninhabitable’ notice period or eviction without land.

Sophie Eldridge, a mother of two from Sydney’s southern suburb of Oatley, contacted her real estate agent about necessary repairs to her rental home.

This included a possum infestation in the roof, a broken heater, a broken air conditioner, mold and a broken shower washer.

When she made another request for a permanent solution to the mold, she was given notice of termination just before Christmas 2020.

“At that point I was furious. My children were sick with mold poisoning, their eyes and noses were constantly dripping,” she told the… Sydney Morning Herald.

“They responded by evicting us the week before Christmas with no apology or help from the agent to find a new place.”

Complaining about a minor leak could lead an unscrupulous landlord to evict tenants by deeming the property “uninhabitable,” rather than fixing the problem. Pictured is a bucket that catches water droplets from a leak

What to do if your landlord wants to evict you because a house is ‘uninhabitable’, but you do not agree? Don’t move

Tell the landlord or agent you don’t think this is a valid cancellation

The landlord or agent must then submit an application to the tribunal for orders for vacancy

When the matter comes to court, the tenant submits his evidence to dispute that the notice was validly served, that it was served for reasons other than those allowed by the uninhabitable section

The Tribunal can accept that it is not an appropriate use of uninhabitability and reject the notice

It can also change the notice period to take into account the time the tenant has to move out

Or the Tribunal may agree that the rent is uninhabitable, that no violation has occurred and create a vacancy date by which the tenant must leave, which would be very short in cases like this

If the tribunal is on your side, you will still need to apply separately to have the necessary repairs made

There is no oversight in such cases, said Mr Patterson Ross.

“Once the tenant has left, no one checks whether the property is habitable again, or whether the problem that caused it has been fixed.

“So it’s very easy to go unchecked, whether it was a legitimate custom or not,” he said.

“We’ve certainly seen incidents…where the tenant asked for repairs to be made (and) they received a notice of uninhabitable status…and then the property was back up for rent and it looked like no work had been done.”

The national vacancy rate for rental homes is only 1.1 percent of all homes. In the regions, the vacancy rate is below 1 percent. Pictured is a house for rent in Melbourne

Data released by analytics firm SQM Research revealed that Australia’s national rental vacancy rate fell to 1 percent in July (pictured) — the second-lowest national rate in more than 17 years

If a tenant feels he has been treated unfairly with an eviction notice ‘uninhabitable’, he can take his case to the NSW Civil and Administrative Court, meaning he cannot be immediately forced out.

“The Tribunal has the ability to hold urgent hearings, generally where they believe someone is in danger of being harmed,” said Mr Patterson Ross.

‘In addition, the general term is three to four weeks from the application.’