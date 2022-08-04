Landlord secretly installs eight cameras in share house to watch tenants: Queensland l

Eight college students are furious after their landlord turns their house into a ‘Big Brother’ lair by secretly installing eight cameras around the property.

Three of the tenants, Nathan Thomas, Daniel Delaney and Ameya Tidke, exposed their Queensland landlord for installing the cameras without their consent after signing their lease.

They claim that the landlord told them that an electrician would be coming to the property, but a short time later found some cameras in the common areas of the house.

While the group jokes that they are in the Big Brother house, they feel their privacy is being violated.

“Wherever I go in the house, unless I’m in my room, I’m being watched,” said Mr. Thomas. A current matter.

The eight cameras are located inside and outside the house, so the group is watched as they cook dinner, watch TV, even while doing their laundry.

“It’s very, very uncomfortable to see someone looking at you like that—it never really goes away, and it’s quite disturbing,” Mr. Tidke said.

Queensland students Nathan Thomas, Daniel Delaney and Ameya Tidke exposed their landlord for filling their rental house with eight security cameras without their permission (pictured, group pointing at one)

When the group contacted their landlord, they were told they could either break their lease for a hefty fee or live with one or two fewer cameras.

“Nothing will make it better but throw away all the cameras,” Mr. Delaney said.

Hive Student Accommodation, the group’s real estate agency, also refused to help them, saying the landlord had “the best of intentions.”

Fortunately, the group has successfully enlisted the help of the Real Estate Institute of Queensland and the Residential Tenancies Authority and now their landlord has agreed to remove all the cameras in the house.