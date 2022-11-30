‘Landlord for the homeless’ Home Reit hits back in short-seller spat

Home Reit strikes back in feud with short-seller: ‘Landlord for homeless people’ brands activists’ claims ‘baseless and misleading’

Contentious real estate company Home Reit fought back against a notorious short-seller yesterday as the battle between the pair intensified.

The FTSE 250 company, which went public in 2020 and serves as a landlord for charities, government and local authorities housing homeless people, said Viceroy Research’s criticisms were “unfounded and misleading.”

And it called on Viceroy, which is led by activist investor Fraser Perring, to join the company and end its “media campaign.”

Critic: Viceroy Research is led by activist investor Fraser Perring (pictured) who started short selling in 2012 after being sacked as child protection officer for Lincolnshire council

With stocks down nearly 30 percent after last week’s attack, Lynne Fennah, chairman of Home Reit, said: “This is a company focused solely on providing safe housing for some of the most vulnerable in society, while simultaneously generating shareholder value. It is with deep frustration that the board must devote time and resources to responding to unfounded and misleading allegations.”

That did little to calm nerves in the City as Home Reit fell a further 9.3 per cent or 5.2 pence yesterday to an all-time low of 50.6 pence.

Last week, Viceroy questioned its business model and ability to collect rent. It alleged that a number of Home Reit tenants, many of which are charities, “cannot pay rent, have not paid rent, are in administration, run by bad actors, or simply do not provide social housing services.”

Viceroy concluded that the issues “raise questions about the financial viability of Home Reit’s portfolio” and that bosses “were not the people to be entrusted with looking after the vulnerable.”

The attack forced Home Reit to delay its financial results, which were due to be released Monday, as it awaited verification by its accountant after Viceroy’s report.

The company hit back yesterday, saying it has “no delinquencies” on rent payments billed through the end of August and that the value of its portfolio was valued externally and not inflated by the trust’s fund manager, Alvarium.

But Viceroy said Home Reit’s response “all but confirms” the allegations and was a “shot in the foot” for the company.

Who is the investor? Viceroy is the vehicle of one of the financial world’s most notorious activists. Fraser Perring, 49, started short selling in 2012 after being suspended as a child protection officer for the Lincolnshire council. He reportedly owns homes in London, New York and Oregon, and founded Viceroy with Australians Aiden Lau and Gabriel Bernarde. In addition to Wirecard and real estate group Adler, Perring has targeted electric carmaker Tesla, saying it was overvalued.

The short seller accused the group of creating a “deliberately misdirected” response to concerns about the valuation of its properties.

The back and forth did little to allay investor fears, with analysts from broker Peel Hunt saying the response to Viceroy left some questions “unanswered, including those on a more fundamental, strategic level.” They added that investors had reason to be “concerned” about the company’s strategy.

The row threatens to pit Alvarium, an asset manager with more than £18bn in assets, against Perring in a conflict that could engulf some of the UK’s most vulnerable people.

The activist investor is a well-known name on the continent and was one of the loudest voices to raise the alarm about German payments group Wirecard, which collapsed in 2020 following an accounting scandal that saw the CEO arrested and the Chief Operating Officer in trouble. hide.

Since then, Perring has focused on other real estate companies before Home Reit came into his sights.

Viceroy previously accused German leasing group Grenke of accounting fraud, while real estate firm Adler was found to have suffered widespread governance and compliance errors following an investigation by auditing giant KPMG.