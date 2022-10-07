Lance Klusener quits as Zimbabwe batting coach

Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener has resigned as Zimbabwe’s batting coach with immediate effect after reaching an agreement with the board.

“According to his agent, the decision follows Klusener’s desire to pursue professional assignments around the world, which will affect his full-time availability for the national team’s programs,” Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said in a statement.

Klusener leaves his role with less than two weeks to go before the start of Zimbabwe’s T20 World Cup campaign. Zimbabwe, along with the West Indies, Ireland and Scotland, are part of Group B in the first round, from which the top two teams progress to the Super 12 stage. Their first game is against Ireland on October 17.

“We are grateful to Lance for everything he has contributed during his time with us, including helping us qualify for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which kicks off in Australia in a few days,” said ZC Director Givemore Makoni . “Unfortunately, due to his urgent commitments elsewhere, he was unable to stay with us full-time and we agreed it was in the best interests of both parties to terminate his contract. We wish him the best in pursuing new endeavours.”