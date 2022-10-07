Lance Klusener quits as Zimbabwe batting coach
“According to his agent, the decision follows Klusener’s desire to pursue professional assignments around the world, which will affect his full-time availability for the national team’s programs,” Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said in a statement.
“We are grateful to Lance for everything he has contributed during his time with us, including helping us qualify for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which kicks off in Australia in a few days,” said ZC Director Givemore Makoni . “Unfortunately, due to his urgent commitments elsewhere, he was unable to stay with us full-time and we agreed it was in the best interests of both parties to terminate his contract. We wish him the best in pursuing new endeavours.”