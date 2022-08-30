Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel reveal they are working on a movie together

Danielle Fishel recently revealed during her podcast entitled, Pod meets worldthat a movie is being made based on her romance with former NSYNC member, Lance Bass.

The talented actress, 41, started her podcast earlier this year with her Boy Meets World co-stars, Will Friedle and Rider Strong, and Lance was a recent guest on an episode that aired on Sunday.

The mother of two dated the boy band singer, 43, while she was still filming the hit Disney show in the late 90s.

Upcoming movie: Danielle Fishel, 41, revealed on her podcast Pod Meets World that a movie is being made based on her teenage love with NYSNC singer, Lance Bass, 43

During the episode of her podcast, the star revealed the news about the upcoming project.

“Lance and I are working on a film about our love story and our experience at the prom,” explains Danielle.

Actress Lauren Lapkus, known for her roles in hit shows such as Orange Is The New Black, is co-writing the script with Mary Holland.

Own podcast: The actress started a podcast with her Boy Meets World co-stars, Will Friedle and Rider Strong; seen in Los Angeles earlier in May

Former Affair: The Disney channel star and NSYNC group member dated almost a year from 1999 to 2000; pictured in 2000

The Girl Meets World star also added, “For those of you who don’t know, I dated Lance for about a year while on Boy Meets World.”

Danielle revealed that Lance was also her date for the prom. “It was my senior year and Lance went to my prom with me.”

She admitted that she was very serious about their relationship. “I thought I was going to marry Lance. I had our future in mind.’

“Lance and I had a very beautiful, very warm, loving relationship, but it was completely lacking in intimacy, intimacy in the romantic sense,” she explained.

Hit Series: Danielle dated the NSYNC singer while she was still filming the hit show Boy Meets World; cast photo during the show’s broadcast (1993-2000)

Reboot: Danielle jumped back into the Disney world and starred in the reboot, Girl Meets World; seen on the show during the episode titled Girl Meets Father

The two stars previously dated from 1999 to 2000, until Lance ended the relationship.

“I’ve held onto hopes for far too long that we’d get back together, get married, and start a family. Turns out I’m not Lance’s type,” Danielle explained.

The NYSNC alum came out as gay on the cover of . in 2006 People magazine. During the podcast episode, Lance talked about the inspiration behind the upcoming movie.

“The reason we wanted to make a movie out of this prom story, I think so many people can relate to that story,” he said.

“Where I think so many people in the LGBT community, their prom night was the night they said, ‘Oh, wait a minute. This can no longer happen. I can’t do this anymore,” the star added.

Prom Date: Lance attended Danielle’s prom, but ended their relationship two weeks later; photographed in April of this year

Lucky: Danielle married producer Jensen Karp in 2018 and the couple share two sons

The two stars reflected on their prom night on the podcast episode. “That’s the night Lance talks about when he felt like he was hurting me by not being honest with himself or anyone else about what was going on in his life,” Danielle said.

“And so it was kind of an impulse for him to say, ‘I’m going to end our relationship,'” she added.

Two weeks after prom night, Lance ended their relationship and later came out to Danielle in 2000.

The Boy Meets World alum attended California State University, Fullerton, where she met her first husband and fellow student Tim Belusko. The two tied the knot in 2013 and divorced three years later in 2016.

The actress began dating producer Jensen Karp in 2017. The couple married in 2018 and share two sons.

Lance started dating Michael Turchin in 2011 and married the actor in 2014. The two welcomed twins in October 2021 via surrogacy.