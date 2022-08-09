WhatsNew2Day
Lance Armstrong ties the knot with girlfriend Anna Hansen in France

Australia
By Jacky

Lance Armstrong ties the knot with girlfriend Anna Hansen in France as he shares snaps from their romantic nuptials: ‘Married the love of my life’

By Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:21, 9 August 2022 | Updated: 16:32, 9 August 2022

After 14 years together, Lance Armstrong and his longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen have tied the knot.  

The famed cyclist, 50, announced they said ‘I do’ in France in a touching post showcasing their nuptials on Tuesday.

‘Best. Day. Ever. Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong. So special having our kids there as well,’ Lance began in the caption.

Just married! After 14 years together, Lance Armstrong and his longtime girlfriend Anna  Hansen have tied the knot

‘It was an evening full of laughter and plenty of joyful tears. Anna, you have been my absolute rock the past 14 years and let me be clear, I would not have survived them without you.

‘I am so proud of the couple we have become – It took us doing the work, the really hard work, and I am so glad that we did. I love you immensely and will always be here for you and our family. I’d be remiss if I didn’t think our best bud aka “Reverend” @chad_mountain for officiating the ceremony.

‘As well as the great @lizkreutz for making sure these beautiful memories were captured. Hope you are all having an excellent summer – I sure as hell am.’

Soulmates: The famed cyclist, 50, announced they had said 'I do' in France in a touching post showcasing their nuptials on Tuesday

Forever and ever: The post captured their magical nuptials

I do! Images captured Lance and his bride exchanging vows

Aww: 'Anna, you have been my absolute rock the past 14 years and let me be clear, I would not have survived them without you,' Armstrong gushed in his post

Here comes the bride! The post also appeared to capture the couple's first look

Longtime love: The newlyweds were together for 14 years before finally walking down the aisle

Sealed with a kiss! Lance beamed as he kissed his bride

