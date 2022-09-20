Lancashire coach Glen Chapple condemns pitch as 26 wickets tumble on crazy day

Lancashire 131 (Harmer 5-41) and 25 for 6 (Snater 4-6) lead Essex 107 (Cook 40, Bailey 5-36) by 49 runs

Lancashire coach Glen Chapple condemned the pitch as unfit for first-class cricket on a day of utter carnage as 26 wickets fell on a controversial surface at Chelmsford.

Simon Harmer, who had bowled just 23 overs in two months since his last appearance for Essex at the end of July, returned from a largely inactive stint with South Africa to claim his sixth five-wicket haul of the summer to take his tally over fifty for the fifth time in six seasons. But while his 5 for 41 helped bowl out Lancashire for 131, Essex struggled early on to take advantage of what is essentially the bronze medal match to decide the finishing order in the LV= Insurance County Championship.

Lancashire seamer Tom Bailey matched Harmer’s efforts by taking 5 for 36 as Essex were dismissed for 107. Only Alastair Cook’s resolute 40, the highest by anyone on an extraordinary day, prevented Lancashire from building a bigger first-innings lead than they 24 runs they managed. .

However, that was not the end of the strange affair. When Lancashire struck for the second time in the evening, Luke Wells was caught first ball by Sam Cook before Shane Snater won three lbw appeals in four balls to account for Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft and Dane Vilas.

When Cook then had Josh Bohannon caught behind Lancashire, he was reeling at four for five. And it got worse when Snater took a fourth wicket, his sixth of the day, knocking over George Balderson’s stumps. At the close, on 25 for six, Lancashire’s lead was a precarious 49.

Essex spinner Simon Harmer said: “To fall 26 wickets in one day is unprecedented, but I think if you look back at some of the dismissals, a lot of them were miscues. So it wasn’t all down to the wicket. “

Lancashire was less forgiving as Chapple made little effort to temper his criticism.

“The lads are in really good form, having really good seasons, trying their best and desperate to try and win a game. They just found the pitch unplayable. I thought we scrapped brilliantly to get where we did, to being honest.

“The surface of the field looks bad. The ball comes out different every time, if you look at the batters, they can’t put a bat on it. At the end of the day, we have to fight and try to get as many in front as we can and see what happens to the field the rest of the game. Obviously we had to hit under lights and that has worsened the movement. We have players who couldn’t hit the ball tonight. It’s a really tough Lane.

“Sometimes the course looks different and you don’t know or assume something, we just prepared to play as well as we could. But we had to bat first because the surface is not really intact. It has foot holes and holes in it, so we know it could potentially get worse, but we didn’t expect it to play out like this.

“I think for the first three quarters of the game there was a ball with your name on it, that was a given, but in the last 30 minutes it was absolutely ridiculous. Is that an acceptable pitch for first-class cricket? Absolutely not, in no way, shape or form, we are here for four days to play a game of cricket and that is not good enough.

“We don’t want our supporters to think that we’ve thrown in the towel, we absolutely haven’t. We want our supporters to know that we’re trying until the end. Days like this are really annoying so simple as that.”

Lancashire, winning the toss under leaden skies, were all out for the first time around three-quarters after lunch. Snater started their demise with his first ball, hitting the outside of Wells’ bat and knocking the stumps. The first wicket stand of 25 proved to be the biggest of the innings and the second biggest of the game to date.

Snater also removed Lancashire’s other opener, Jennings, at the start of his fourth over when an uncontrolled inside edge ballooned into cover. Meanwhile, Cook, who had shifted to the Hayes Close End to accommodate Snater, caught Bohannon lbw to one that kept low.

Harmer’s magisterial entrance was delayed until the 18th over and he bowled unchanged from the River End until Lancashire’s brittle resistance was finished. Croft bowled him reverse for four before rediscovering his range and sending one out to claim Vilas lbw.

Croft hung around for a while before he chanced upon a reverse-sweep, realized his mistake, tried to correct it and dabbed the ball to the diving Alastair Cook at slip.

Harmer went to lunch with a third scalp under his belt as Balderson unfairly departed the last ball before the break and was another lbw victim.

Lancashire were seven down shortly after the break when George Bell marked his first-class debut by attempting an extravagant drive on Cook and was bowled. Will Williams didn’t last long before he was hit on the pad by Cook with the bat nowhere near the ball.

The innings was finished in the 40th over – with Bailey unbeaten on 24, the highest of the innings – when Parkinson was caught at slip to hand Harmer his 29th five-wicket return in six seasons for Essex.

Essex’s response followed a similarly dismal pattern. Nick Browne was playing the third ball when he tried to whip Bailey through the onside and was lbw. Next over the shoulder Tom Westley arms to Williams, turned to see his off-stump braced back before Bailey got Lawrence to play around a delivery to depart lbw.

The procession back to the pavilion continued. Balderstone removed Matt Critchley with his fifth ball, Hartley taking the catch at head height to his right at third slip.

Feroze Khushi struck sharply before dragging the first ball after tea from Parkinson to his stumps. Adam Rossington, meanwhile, fished recklessly outside stump and kept going.