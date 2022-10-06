Lana Rhoades calls for porn industry to be made illegal

<!–

A former adult star has called for pornography to be outlawed after admitting the industry made her feel like she was doing ‘circus acts’.

American performer Lana Rhoades – real name Amara Maple – said porn is ‘100 per cent fake’ and revealed she is ‘pretty much asexual’ in real life.

The 26-year-old, who was just 19 when she began her brief eight-month stint in the industry, slammed pornography, saying she doesn’t think it’s ‘good for anyone’.

In a candid interview with The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcastadmitted Lana that she was ‘not mature enough’ to have embarked on adult performance as a teenager.

Lana Rhoades – real name Amara Maple (pictured) – said porn is ‘100 per cent fake’ and revealed she is ‘pretty much asexual’ in real life

The 26-year-old (pictured last year), who was just 19 when she began her brief 8-month stint in the industry, slammed pornography, saying she doesn’t think it’s ‘good for anyone’

In a recent episode, she told hosts Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick: ‘It’s like circus acts. As a performer, when I was doing it, it was like “what face can I make”, “what sound can I make”, “what can I do in this film to make it the best”.’

Regarding the artificial nature of the work, she continued: ‘I don’t like to have sex… I never connect with people, I don’t find people attractive and I’ve always been that way. It’s not like there was a change after doing porn.’

The ex-performer also criticized the seemingly inherent nature of ‘having sex with people you didn’t choose to have sex with’ as ​​part of the job.

Lana also revealed that she found her quick fame from porn bizarre.

“It’s crazy to make a decision when you’re 19 years old and … you know, become the biggest porn star in the world,” she told the podcast.

The influencer on social media – who also said the industry is ‘infested with drug and alcohol abuse’ – revealing that the lure of a more glamorous lifestyle is what led her to choose pornography.

She was particularly enchanted by the reality show The Girls Next Door (also known as The Girls of the Playboy Mansion), which followed the lives of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends.

Lana – who explained that she works with Playboy now and calls it a ‘completely different brand’ than it used to be – said: ‘I watched the show and I thought.. .their lives look so glamorous compared to mine…

Lana (pictured last year) now designs clothes and lingerie while raising her nine-month-old son, whose father’s identity is unknown

‘I try to stop my sister from killing herself every day and I can jump off a trampoline into a pool in this big mansion.’

When she turned 18, Lana explained that porn felt like a logical step as she felt you couldn’t make a career out of glamor modeling at the time.

But her introduction to work made her realize how ‘inexperienced’ she was when she revealed that she had ‘only slept with one person at this point’.

“For some reason, I’ve always understood that to make porn you actually have to have sex with people,” she explained.

But Lana added that although she realized very quickly that pornography is not for her, she does not regret her choices, although she is not “super proud of her past”.

Lana now designs clothes and lingerie while raising her nine-month-old son, whose father’s identity is unknown.