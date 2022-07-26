Lana Del Rey granted a temporary restraining order against alleged stalker who stole her car

Lana Del Rey has been given a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker.

The 37-year-old singer-songwriter was given a Los Angeles County injunction against Eric Everardo, 21, who she claimed stalked her and visited her home twice, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Del Rey claimed Everardo stole her Jaguar during what she believes was his first visit to her home in February, for which he is facing criminal charges.

Protective warrant: Lana Del Rey was given a temporary restraining order against Eric Everardo, who she claims had previously stolen her Jaguar; seen in 2020 in Beverly Hills

The Born To Die singer added that Everardo reportedly revisited her home earlier in July.

During the trip, she said he left a bag at her gate with a “disturbing” note for her allegedly saying he wanted to see her in person.

The man also appears to have gone after Del Rey’s family, and she claims he sent multiple text messages to her sister from February to July this year.

Del Rey (née Elizabeth Grant) made it clear in her lawsuit that she fears for her safety as well as that of her family members.

Creepy: On a second trip to her home earlier in July, she said he left a bag at her gate with a “disturbing” note allegedly explaining his need to see her in person

After the judge signed the TRO, Everardo must now remain at least 100 feet away from her, as well as her sister and brother, at all times.

He should also not attempt to contact them while the warrant is in effect, including text messages.

The judge will reassess the order at a hearing they have scheduled for August.