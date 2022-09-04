Lana Del Rey cuts a casual figure in a blue cropped flannel as she attends the Malibu Chili Cook-Off

<!–

Lana Del Rey cut a casual figure on Saturday as she attended the famed Malibu Chili Cook-Off.

The singer, 37, flashed her belly in a navy cropped flannel, which she wore over a pink and brown polo top.

She paired the look with blue jeans and white sneakers, while accessorizing it with a red handbag.

Lana wore a bronzed makeup look that accentuated her natural features, paired with a nude lip.

The star fashioned her brunette locks into two long braids with colorful scrunchies as she enjoyed the event with a drink in hand.

Known for its carnival fun and food, the Malibu Chili Cook-Off draws a star-studded guest list every year.

Recently, the New York native took a well-deserved vacation, having released two albums last year.

Her seventh studio album, Chemtrails over the Country Club, was released on March 19, 2021. It was followed by her eighth studio album, Blue Banisters, on October 22, 2021.

Despite much acclaim, Del Rey was not nominated for an award at the Grammys this year.

She has been nominated six times for one of the most coveted awards in music, but has yet to take home one.

The star achieved critical and commercial success with her second album, Born to Die, in 2012, after uploading homemade music videos of her songs, Video Games and Blue Jeans, to YouTube.

She became a household name with her polarizing performance of both songs on Saturday Night Live in 2012, prior to the album’s release.

“Everything I do is criticized. It’s nothing new,” she said in a Rolling Stone interview at the time.

“When I walk out, people have something to say about it. It wouldn’t have mattered if I was absolutely excellent. People have nothing nice to say about this project. I’m sure that’s why you’re writing about it.’