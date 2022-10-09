Lampard can match Martinez record as Everton host Manchester United

Frank Lampard seems to have found the right formula at Everton as Manchester United prepare to roll into town.

The Toffees are unbeaten in their last six league games and seven in all competitions.

Getty Lampard’s side is hard to beat and fights for everything

Four of those were draws, but they have won their last two and have turned out to be much better than most expected.

The additions of Conor Coady and James Tarkowski have really added steel and leadership to the defense as the likes of Anthony Gordon and Alex Iwobi buzz around and create opportunities.

And after their 1-0 win over the Red Devils last season, Lampard can make it two wins on the spin against Man United on Sunday night at Goodison Park under the lights, exclusively live on talkSPORT.

Leading his team to victory would make him only the third Everton boss in history to win his first two league games against the Red Devils.

Dick Molyneux (1892) and Roberto Martinez (2014) are the only gaffers to have done the same.

And given their shape, you wouldn’t be surprised if the Toffees won.

Getty Everton has surprised many with their form this year

And they’ve made Goodison Park a hostile place to play, so rest assured the atmosphere will be electric on Sunday.

The Toffees have lost two of their last eight league games at home, beating Chelsea and Man United.

As a manager, Lampard can also boast of a good track record against the Red Devils.

He faced the English giants seven times, winning three and drawing one.

Crystal Palace is the only side where Lampard has more success as a manager.

And as a player, the former Chelsea midfielder has played the Red Devils 40 times, won 13 and played nine, so he knows the Old Trafford club inside out.

Getty Gordon scored the winner the last time these two met

Everton have performed well this season after a shaky start, but this will be a good test as Erik ten Hag’s side look back on their 6-3 defeat by Manchester City.

But Everton have nothing to fear and can approach this game as they have done any other game this season.

They will make it tight and nasty for the visitors and try to break through Gordon and Demarai Gray.

It has worked so far this year, and this should be a tasty encounter where Lampard can write his name in Everton history with a win.