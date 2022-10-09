Lampard aiming to record rare feat when Everton take on Man United

Everton host Manchester United on Sunday and want to maintain their form and take three wins in a row in the Premier League.

The Toffees are unbeaten in six games and now face the side of Erik ten Hag, who was heavily beaten in the Manchester derby last week.

Getty Everton aim for seven Premier League matches unbeaten

The Red Devils have won one of their last seven games against the Toffees, losing 1-0 on their last visit to Goodison Park.

If the hosts win again, Frank Lampard will become only the third manager in the club’s history to win his first two league games against Man United.

Getty Lampard joins Dick Molyneux and Roberto Martinez as the only managers to have won their first two games against Man United

Everton vs Manchester United: Team News

Everton will remain without defenders Nathan Patterson, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was able to make his first appearance of the season after recovering from his injury.

Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray have also battled illness to be available.

Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek have been ruled out, but Raphael Varane could make an appearance.

Martin Dubravka could take a seat on the bench, while Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial hope to start after an impressive midweek.

Getty Maguire will miss it again

Everton vs Manchester United: what has been said?

Ten Hag kept his players in Cyprus to train after their win over Omonia Nicosia midweek. The Red Devils boss spoke about his decision and looked ahead to the game.

He said: “We don’t have that many moments in training [before that game] but it was the warm up, Sunday we have to be ready for a fight, for a fight there.

“It’s about intensity, that needs to be much more and really improved. If you compare that last Sunday with City, that was the most important lesson for us.

“We have to bring a lot more intensity to games, like against City and Everton is the same. That will be a hard fight and we have to be ready for that.”

Getty Ten Hag took the decision to extend United’s stay in Cyprus by one day

Everton vs Manchester United: Match Facts

Antony has scored in his first two Premier League appearances for Manchester United – no player has ever scored in their first three appearances for the Red Devils in the competition.

Of the goalkeepers who play more than one game, only Neto (82.4%) has a higher save percentage this season than Everton’s Jordan Pickford (81.6%) in the Premier League. It’s Pickford’s best savings rate in a single Premier League campaign.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has faced Everton without ever scoring more times than any other opponent in the Premier League (11 games). Meanwhile, team-mate Anthony Martial has not scored more Premier League goals against any side than against the Toffees (5).

Frank Lampard is only looking to become the third manager in Everton’s history to win his first two league games against Manchester United, after Dick Molyneux in 1892 and Roberto Martinez in 2014. Lampard had failed to beat the Red Devils when he became Chelsea boss. in three wash. attempts (D1 L2).

Manchester United have conceded a 71% share of Premier League goals in the first half of this season’s games (10/14) this season. Indeed, their 10 halftime goals are three more than Everton have admitted in total, with the Toffees holding the best defensive record in the league this season (7 goals against).

Everton are unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches (W2 D4). They last had an extended run in November/December 2017 (7 games), while their last extended run under one manager was between December 2016 and February 2017 (9 under Ronald Koeman).

Manchester United have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League (W2) away games, keeping both wins nil. However, the Red Devils have scored just as many goals in their 6-3 defeat to Man City last time-out as in their previous eight away games combined.

Everton have won their last two Premier League games, only one of the previous 10. They last won three in a row in March 2021 under Carlo Ancelotti.

Manchester United have won just one of their last seven Premier League games against Everton (D4 L2), a 3-1 away win in November 2020. They had previously won five of their seven against the Toffees.

After a 1-0 win over Manchester United in April, Everton are looking to win consecutive Premier League games against the Red Devils for the first time since winning both games in the 2013-14 season.