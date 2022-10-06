Lamichhane taken into custody upon landing at Kathmandu airport

Shortly before he was arrested, Lamichhane wrote on Facebook that he would “fully cooperate with all phases of the investigation and fight a legal battle to prove my innocence”.

“I know I am going to face a difficult time of conspiracy and false accusations and the consequences of its effect is something unimaginable. I am sure there must be some mechanism to compensate the accused who turns out to be innocent in our justice system he wrote. . “I will soon seek legal aid against wrongful charges and charges against me and I am sure that I will receive justice and soon return to the cricket ground to make the name and fame of my beloved country and I pray for a speedy trial.”

When news of Lamichhane’s arrest warrant was made public on September 8, he was in the West Indies competing in the Caribbean Premier League. At the time, he had said he would leave the CPL and return home to face the “baseless allegations”.

Lamichhane, 22, is by far Nepal’s most talked-about cricketer and the only one to have played in T20 leagues in most parts of the world, including in the IPL, the BBL, the PSL, the BPL and the CPL.

He is also the second fastest bowler in the world with 50 ODI wickets and the third fastest to 50 T20I wickets, and last played international cricket in August 2022, in the T20I series against Kenya. After that, he was to represent Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL, but he was unable to get involved in the action.