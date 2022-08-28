Lametta Fadlallah’s son Abraham Derbas jailed over Sydney drug charges before she was murdered

The eldest son of murdered gang mother Lametta Fadlallah was in prison for drugs and proceeds of crime for five months before she was murdered.

Abraham Derbas, whose father is Sydney underworld figure Shadi Derbas, was convicted after police found cocaine, ecstasy, weapons and other drugs in a home.

He was sentenced to 20 months for the March 2021 raid on Bankstown, Western Sydney, but served it in the community on an intensive corrections warrant.

His mother, 48, was shot in the back seat of a Toyota 4WD in Panania, western Sydney, on Aug. 13.

Four gunmen fired 15 bullets through the car windows and also killed Amy Hazouri, 39, who had just finished blow-drying Ms. Fadlallah’s hair before an engagement party at a nearby Lebanese restaurant they were both to attend.

Gangland mother Lametta Fadlallah (pictured) was shot in a hail of bullets while sitting in the back seat of a Toyota 4WD in Panania, western Sydney

Her son was arrested after police officers from Strike Force Northrop, also known as the Dial-a-Dealer investigation, saw him going in and out of a rental property that was under surveillance.

On March 10, 2021, Derbas was seen approaching the window of a car and giving something to the driver, the Daily Telegram reported.

The car was stopped shortly afterwards and cocaine was found inside.

Two days later, Derbas and another man were in the house when police raided the house and found cocaine, ecstasy, a pill press, marijuana, cash and a sawed-off shotgun.

Derbas faced 17 charges, including supplying drugs and handling the proceeds of crime.

He pleaded guilty to the Burwood Local Court last March on two of the charges – supplying 68 grams of cocaine and handling $6,700 in crime proceeds.

Derbas was sentenced to 20 months in prison from March 30, but avoided going behind the bar and was allowed to serve in the community through an intensive correction order.

Magistrate Richard Funston ordered him not to use drugs and not to gamble or he could actually be jailed.

Derbas, along with his younger half-brother Ghazi, mourned last Monday at their mother’s funeral service at Saint Charbel Monastery in Punchbowl.

Derbas (pictured second right) was a prominent mourner, along with his younger half-brother Ghazi (pictured left), at their mother’s funeral service at Saint Charbel’s Monastery in Punchbowl, western Sydney

Ms Fadlallah’s eldest son, Abraham, immediately hugged a close friend with a neck tattoo off-duty

But Derbas didn’t watch most of the service in the church and instead walked around the grounds and listened to the sermon from a distance with a handful of supporters.

Obviously, he chose to remain outside during the Maronite Christian service because he is Muslim.

During the service, there was no mention of Ms Fadlallah’s alleged connections to the underworld or the brutal way she was shot.

Lametta lived for her children. Even in difficult times she spared no expense for her sons,” mourners heard.

Shortly after the murders of Ms Fadlallah and Ms Hazouri, a burnt-out car (pictured) was found in the nearby suburb of Panania.

When the funeral ended, her sons Derbas and Ghazi hugged, then released gold and white balloons and posed for pictures with a framed photo of their mother.

After the service, a smaller congregation of mourners went to Rookwood Cemetery for her burial.

Police continue to investigate the murders of Ms Fadlallah and Ms Hazouri.

Two other people in the front seat were uninjured in the attack, but were badly traumatized.

Daily Mail Australia does not suggest that the shooting had anything to do with Derbas.