Lametta Fadlallah farewelled in Punchbowl funeral after gangster mum was shot dead

Murdered mobster mother Lametta Fadlallah has said goodbye in an intimate and gloomy ceremony nine days after she was brutally shot dead on her way to a party.

Mourners gathered at Saint Charbel Monastery in Punchbowl on Monday morning to pay tribute to the “fiercely loyal” mother of two.

Ms. Fadlallah’s white coffin — adorned with white hydrangeas and roses — was blessed before six men carried it into the church.

Her teenage son remained stoic as he followed the coffin inside, clinging to a framed photo of his mother.

A distant relative told the Daily Mail Australia that as an orphaned 16-year-old, he has a ‘heavy burden’ to bear.

“He lost his father and had to cope and now his mother is gone too. She’s done everything for him and now she’s gone too,” the woman said.

“How does a 16-year-old boy deal with being an orphan?”

Ms Fadlallah’s teenage son seemed stoic, but a relative said he struggles with her death in ‘so many ways’

Lametta Fadlallah was not the type of woman to ‘betray’ but would do everything in her power to protect the people she loved, a friend told Daily Mail Australia.

Soulful music played its way in like mourners, past a radiant photo of Mrs. Fadlallah at the entrance.

Many fondled the large marble statue of Saint Charbel, famous for its ability to unite Christians and Muslims, as they entered.

But dozens of mourners watched from outside the church, while others gathered at their homes across the street to pay their respects.

Young children played in the courtyard and hopped around the statue of Saint Charbel as the service began, oblivious to the grief surrounding them.

The police were present, but chose to keep a respectful distance from the service. At least four flagged police cars circled the block as the service got underway.

Ms Fadlallah, 48, was shot dead in the back seat of a car on August 13 with her hairdresser friend Amy Hazouri, 39.

Daily Mail Australia revealed that Ms Fadlallah had been targeted for having reported to the NSW Crime Commission. It is known that the price on her head was as high as $500,000.

Brother of Mrs. Fadlallah provided a flower garland with the message: ‘From your loving brother Melad, Norma’

Six men carried Ms. Fadlallah’s coffin inside when the service began on Monday morning

Ms Fadlallah had become increasingly concerned in recent months that there was a target on her back

So when she learned that someone she cared about was having serious problems with the law, she reportedly contacted the Crime Commission.

From then on, Mrs. Fadlallah was an outspoken woman.

The Mother of the Underworld knew the price to speak out—and spent her last days looking over her shoulder.

“I think she knew it was coming,” her friend said.

In the months before she was shot and killed next to her hairdresser friend Amy Hazouri, 39, Ms Fadlallah installed multiple high-tech security cameras at her home in Revesby.

Those same cameras likely captured the moment she was ambushed along with Ms. Hazouri while on their way to an engagement party on Saturday night.

Police kept a respectful distance, but were seen as the shift began

Shortly after the shooting, a burnt-out car was found in the nearby suburb of Panania

Pictured: Mrs Fadlallah’s coffin as it is carried to her funeral

Gunmen fired at least a dozen bullets into the back seat of the Toyota 4WD they were driving, killing Ms Fadlallah instantly. Mrs Hazouri later died of her injuries.

Ms Fadlallah was no stranger to the rules of the underworld, having been involved in criminal activity for decades – either through marriage or on her own initiative.

She was well aware of the cost of talking to the police.

“As I was told, the killers don’t think they broke any rule to stay away from women and family, because that’s not why she was targeted. She’s dead because she sniffed,” a friend said.

‘She didn’t deserve to die… She was a good woman and did everything for everyone, but it’s the rules. In their eyes that’s worth killing for.’

Ms Fadlallah had the security cameras installed in May after her white Range Rover was hit on both ends.

“She was shaken up. Some of her friends asked her what was going on… what was going on. But she didn’t say anything, she didn’t want to be a burden to anyone.

“Lam wasn’t himself.”

A teenage TikTok star with more than 100,000 followers and her boyfriend sat in the front of the car and witnessed the entire attack.

CCTV footage from a neighboring property showed the gunmen tapping the car window four times before firing, letting Ms Fadlallah know she was about to die.

The two young survivors are said to have been traumatized.

It’s clear that the loved one she was trying to protect is struggling with her death and the sacrifice she made for their safety.

Sources say they hope none of Ms Fadlallah’s associates will attempt to retaliate for the hit.

“The little one is now an orphan, he has no mother and no father,” a source said of her youngest son, who recently turned 16.

He has a close relationship with Mrs Fadlallah’s adult son, Ibrahim, from her first marriage to reformed mobster Shadi Derbas.

Both Mr Derbas and Mrs Fadlallah were desperate to keep Ibrahim safe and out of trouble during their marriage and in the years to come.

They maintained a friendship even as they both moved on with new partners and it is clear that Ms Fadlallah was still considered part of the family.

“If she ever loved you, she loved you forever,” a friend said. “She wouldn’t give up on anyone.”

The friend also criticized the decision to portray Ms Fadlallah as a serious criminal and gangster in the days following her death.

She had “made some questionable decisions,” but wore her heart on her sleeve and worked with “what she had.”

‘She’s married in life… That doesn’t make her bad. Knowing bad people doesn’t make you bad yourself.’