Lambeth stabbing: Police urge two men to come forward after 32-year-old man was killed outside Cuban restaurant

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of Adrian Keise in south London have released footage of two men they want to speak to.

Keise, 32, was stabbed outside the Cubana Restaurant in Lower Marsh Street, Lambeth, on October 29.

He was found around 2:30am near a block of flats on Frazier Street and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

He died a short time later.

Adrian Keise (pictured) died of a stab wound outside a Cuban restaurant in Waterloo on October 29

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of Adrian Keise in south London have released footage of two men (pictured) they want to speak with

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as stab wounds.

Three men have been charged with the murder of Mr Keise and will appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday 24 January.

Officers believe the two men in the footage may have witnessed the incident, but have not yet reported.

Detective Superintendent Brian Howie, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: ‘If you are the people in these images, or if you know who they are, I urge you to contact us.

“I want to emphasize that you are not in trouble. We think you have important information regarding the brutal murder of Adrian outside the Cubana Restaurant.

“Please do the right thing and contact my team today – or if you prefer to remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

Records show that the Met Police have responded to 13,405 knife incidents in just 12 months, a further sign that Lawless London has become the country’s knife crime capital.

Between October 2021 and June 2022, 49,991 non-fatal crimes involving knives were recorded in England and Wales, according to crime survey data released by the Office for National Statistics.

This equates to 136 incidents per day.