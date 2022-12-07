L’AMARUE skincare can solve 50 different skin issues and is now 20% off with our code

<!–

If you’ve ever suffered from a skin problem, you may have tried several products that promise to relieve the symptoms.

But if you want to get to the root of why your skin suffers from flare-ups and save money on buying lots of different products, you need to hear about the French skincare brand L’AMARUE.

Some skin care relieves the symptoms and some address the root cause of problems. This is the latter and it will change your routine and reduce the number of products you buy. The bioactive compound that powers L’AMARUE’s Heart to Heart Complex® is clinically proven to allow cells to “talk” directly to each other, eliminating many of the confusing or harmful instructions the skin can receive from hormones, diet, environment and other factors. be removed. This means calmer and less inflamed skin. Store

All L’AMARUE skin products such as facial creme, body cream, eye cream and more are designed to allow skin cells to communicate directly with each other so that they are in harmony and not stressed or cause inflammatory reactions. And DailyMail.com readers can discover how good it is to use the code DAILYMAIL20.

Developed by a mother-daughter team, L’AMARUE addresses the root cause of why skin becomes damaged, inflamed, breaks out, or ages prematurely and brings it all back to skin cells not functioning properly.

L’AMARUE is clinically proven to increase collagen production by 400 percent for softer, more youthful and radiant skin

Often hormones, diet, environment and other factors can cause skin cells to overreact and no longer work in harmony with neighboring cells.

L’AMARUE can optimize the process of cells collaborating known as skin cell signaling thanks to a proprietary Heart To Heart complex bioactive compound found only in L’AMARUE products.

This bioactive is in an elite class of ingredients, including skincare superheroes, including retinol and niacinamide.

Clinical results back up the claims with studies showing up to a 400 percent increase in natural collagen production and up to 400 percent faster healing.

If you want to try the products yourself, the 20 percent discount code works on all products. Here are a few The bestsellers of L’AMARUE that you may want to save on while they are discounted.

This one cream will be your lifesaver. It works to naturally balance oil and hydration, boost recovery, support microbiome health and limit inflammatory cycles. In studies, 90% said L’AMARUE made their skin look and feel more youthful and 94% said it reduced breakouts Store

This flash balm can cure anything! Like Vaseline but more luxurious or a more hardworking version of Elizabeth Arden’s eight hour cream, this is designed to provide quick relief. It delivers bio-identical care for the lips and an invisible shield full of antioxidants for the entire skin. Store

The Body Cream provides 24/7 non-greasy hydration and an unbeatable glow, while acting as a defense against inflammation, dryness and blotchiness. Impressively, it can even clear up psoriasis and eczema. One reviewer wrote, “I’ve had plaque psoriasis for about 10 years and absolutely nothing I tried controlled it, not even medically prescribed by my dermatologist. This body cream stopped the flaking in less than a week! The redness is also disappearing’ Store