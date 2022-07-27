Lamar Odom says Khloé Kardashian ‘could have hollered at me’ for another baby

Lamar Odom broke his silence on the news that his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a second child through a surrogate mother.

Nine years after the 38-year-old reality star filed for divorce from him in December 2013, her first husband, 42, stated that he would have been proud to be the father of one of her children.

‘She could have yelled at me for that,’ joked the retired athlete Page six upon arrival at La Belle Vie Med Spa in Woodland Hills, California, on Tuesday.

Shooting His Shot: Lamar Odom broke his silence on the news that his ex Khloe Kardashian and series impostor Tristan Thompson are expecting a second child via surrogate mother; seen in 2021

Earlier this month, Kardashian’s representative confirmed in a statement to DailyMail.com that her son was conceived in November and will be born via a surrogate mother.

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling conceived in November,” the statement began.

Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We want to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloe can focus on her family.”

Baby number two: Earlier this month, Kardashian’s rep confirmed to DailyMail.com that her baby boy was conceived in November and will be born via surrogate; seen in 2018

Despite recent rumors that Khloe and Tristan have reconciled, a source close to the family says the couple are “no longer together” and “have not spoken to each other outside of co-parenting issues since December.”

The insider also noted that Khloe and Tristan’s baby was conceived via surrogate before DailyMail.com revealed he was expecting a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols in December 2021.

TMZ reported that Khloe and Tristan’s baby is “upcoming” and could be just a matter of days, while another insider suggested the child had already been born.

Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family,” the statement read

Last year, Odom announced during an interview with The Megan Pormer Show on FOX LA that he still loves the beauty and is ready for reunion.

When asked if he would be dating Khloe again, he said, “In the blink of an eye,” adding that he’s not sure if she’d get back to him. “We’ll see if she comes back to me, that’s the bigger question,” said the former Los Angeles Laker player.

Khloe and Lamar were married from 2009 to 2016.

Incredible: The insider also noted that Khloe and Tristan’s baby was conceived via surrogate before DailyMail.com revealed he was expecting a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols in December 2021

He later added that he “loves” the founder of Good American who was there for him when he nearly died of a drug overdose in 2015.

And he warned that the Revenge Body star could be an “easy target” for opportunistic men looking to ride her jacket.

Then the athlete added that one of the reasons he married Khloe after only knowing her for 30 days was because she has a “beautiful family.”

Khloe’s siblings are Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and Rob. Her mother is Kris Jenner.

Call me Koko: Over the years, Odom has made it very clear that he wants to be back with his ex-wife

Lamar further praised Khloe for her kindness: “She was there for me through a difficult time,” Lamar said of Khloe rushing to the hospital after nearly dying of a drug overdose in a Nevada brothel in 2015.

The TV star brought him back to health and even rented and decorated a house for him near her in Calabasas, California. She also took him to events and kept him company during his dark days.

“I love her,” he added.

He used to be married to this pin-up: Khloe and Lamar were married from 2009 to 2016

He later said that Khloe was an “easy target” because of her fame and that some men could take advantage of her to get into the limelight, but he’s not specifically targeting Tristan Thompson, Khloe’s ex with whom she has daughter True Thompson, four has. .

The TV star brought him back to health and even rented and decorated a house for him near her in Calabasas, California. She also took him to events and kept him company during his dark days.

“I love her,” he added.

Odom was also asked how he said Khloe looked good in one of her pin-up photos she shared on Instagram and how her ex Tristan reacted.

Make a splash! Lamar said his wife looked like a ‘hottie’ in this sizzling 2021 bikini photo

After Lamar commented “Hottie” on Khloe’s Instagram snap, Tristan replied directly to him, “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.’

Lamar threw another barb on Twitter when he posted a meme from “NBA Twitter” responding to the feud: “NBA Twitter watches Tristan Thompson pretend to act hard on Lamar Odom,” the tweet read, along with a video from several basketball players and celebrities laugh and shake their heads.

“He doesn’t really know me, so uh-what do they say, ‘God forgive him who doesn’t really know.’ That could have ended badly,” says Lamar, who was interviewed in a high-rise building.

The Khloe & Lamar star then said that Tristan is “a black man and in the NBA” he is like a “brotherhood.”

Single again: Khloe has split from Thompson again after multiple cheating scandals; see with daughter True this year

He then said that Tristan made a mistake and is “stupid” before saying not to say the star is stupid, then ends up adding that he doesn’t know him.

Odom also said that when he married Khloe, he was beaten very aggressively by other women.

“One thing I didn’t realize until I was married to Khloe was that I thought that when you married someone, and other women knew you were married, they would back it up, but they came in hard,” said the former NBA Six Man player. .

Hit Back: Tristan hit back at Lamar after his flirty comment

insult! Lamar, who appears to have deleted his comment shortly after posting it, threw another barb on Twitter when he posted an “NBA Twitter” meme responding to the feud

“I’ve never had a problem with the opposite sex, even before Khloe. But after we got married, women became more aggressive.’

And he added that he was only 29 when he met Khloe and married her within 30 days: “She had a beautiful family.”

Lamar then praised the Kardashian/Jenner family: “They have been able to love each other and drive through it because every family is dysfunctional. They have overcome it.’

Whirlwind: Khloe and Lamar tied the knot just a month after meeting at a party in 2009. Their divorce was finalized in 2016 (pictured in 2012)

Khloe and Lamar got married just a month after meeting at a party in 2009. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

The reality star now shares three-year-old daughter True with her ex Tristan, from whom she recently divorced.

However, sources told People on Friday that the Good American founder remains “very loyal” to Tristan — with whom she shares three-year-old daughter True Thompson — even if they chose to go their separate ways.

“For now, Khloé is single and seems to be getting along,” the insider said. “She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he’s disappointed Khloé so many times, she’s still very loyal to Tristan.’

Despite all the times the Celtics star had publicly embarrassed her with his repeated infidelities, Khloé apparently didn’t care that others were picking him up.

“She doesn’t like it when people criticize him,” the source added. “He will always be special to her. It is very possible that they will eventually get back together.”