Lamar Odom reveals he has regained control of his social media accounts and has been given new management

Lamar Odom announced that he had regained control of his Instagram account with a few photos shared on his Insta Story on Thursday.

The 42-year-old athlete previously accused his longtime management team of hijacking his social media platforms.

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband has since revealed that he replaced his former management team and took control of his various accounts, including his Twitter, TikTok and Facebook pages.

Back in the saddle: Lamar Odom announced he had regained control of his Instagram account with a few photos shared in his Story on Thursday; he will be seen in 2021

In his first post, Odom said that “all you saw in my story on my page was not that I posted or commented on anything from this page,” then gave details about his new management team.

The athlete went on to share a second post to express that he’s “back and only LAMAR manages his account!!”

By not having access to those accounts, the athlete previously claimed that he was missing out on advertising dollars, amounting to about $8,000 per mail, according to TMZ.

In Trouble: The 42-Year-Old Athlete Previously Accused His Longtime Management Team Of Hijacking His Social Media Platforms

In control: Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband has since revealed that he replaced his former management team and was in control of his various accounts, including his Twitter, TikTok and Facebook pages

Odom reportedly severed all ties with his former management on July 19 and then requested all usernames and passwords for his four main social media accounts.

He claimed that all the passwords for these pages had been previously changed and that he does not have any of the credentials to hand.

“It’s a little crazy that I go through some things. I left my old management, of course it was my decision,” he said in a video posted on TMZ.

“I should be able to do whatever I want – a 42-year-old man – but my social media is not yours. If I choose to leave, that’s the decision I make. Your decision should not be to hijack my social media. It lets me know what fabric you come from,” he continued.

Missing it: By not having access to those accounts, Odom claimed he was missing out on ad dollars, to the tune of about $8,000 per message, according to TMZ

“It’s all wrong and just do what’s right. It’s crazy, it’s unnecessary stress, just do what’s right.’

Currently, Odom has over 826,000 Instagram followers, 3.6 million Twitter followers, 1.6 million Facebook followers, and nearly 70,000 TikTok followers.

He reportedly has about 15 different deals with companies, including auto, marijuana and clothing companies, as well as restaurants, hotels and beverage lines all of which require him to post on his social media platforms.

Sources tell TMZ that the two-time NBA champion and his new management team are working with Meta Legal to regain access to his social media accounts and have since reached out to representatives from Twitter, TikTok and the rest.

Twitter: Odom currently has 3.6 million Twitter followers

Facebook: He has accumulated 1.6 million followers on Facebook

TIkTok: And its smallest platform is TikTok with 70,000 followers

His Beautiful Ex: He is best known for being married to Khloe Kardashian; seen in 2009

The outlet claims it has contacted Odom’s longtime management team but has not heard from representatives so far.

Odom won NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010.

He also gained worldwide recognition during his high profile marriage to Khloe Kardashian (2009-2016), under which he made a number of appearances on the hit reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.