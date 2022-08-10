Lamar Odom goes house hunting near ex Khloe Kardashian’s Hidden Hills neighborhood

<!–

Lamar Odom seems to be on the hunt for a new home.

The former Lakers player, 42, was seen Monday with his team viewing a multimillion-dollar home in Pinnacle Estates, a gated community in Woodland Hills.

The community is a 13-minute drive from Hidden Hills, the same gated community where his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian lives.

Lamar wore camo-print pants and a black T-shirt with the late Nipsey Hussle’s image as he surveyed nearby homes.

His team followed him as he strode down the road in his bright orange sneakers.

Khloe and Lamar tied the knot just a month after meeting at a party in 2009. Their divorce was finalized in 2016 and they have no children together.

Khloe owns a mega mansion in Hidden Hills that sits next to a mansion owned by her mother Kris Jenner.

Both built in the popular modern farmhouse style and each over 10,000 square meters in size, the huge houses are only a few meters apart.

Khloe also became a mother again after a surrogate mother gave birth to her and ex Tristan Thompson’s second child together. The couple are now parents to a son, making their four-year-old daughter True Thompson a big sister.

Kardashian’s representative confirmed in a statement to DailyMail.com last month that her son was conceived in November and would be born via a surrogate.

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling conceived in November,” the statement began.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We want to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloe can focus on her family.”

Odom won NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010.

Happier times: Khloe and Lamar tied the knot just a month after meeting at a party in 2009. Their divorce was finalized in 2016 and they have no children together; pictured 2016