Lamar Odom gets $80K dental procedure on 22 teeth: ‘I now have the million dollar smile’

Lamar Odom underwent an $80,000 veneer procedure that changed his smile.

The 42-year-old athlete/reality star, according to TMZhad work performed on a total of 22 teeth at Dr. Victoria Veytsman in Beverly Hills, California.

“I’ve got a million-dollar smile now,” the New York-born Queens said, according to the outlet.

In before and after images, the former NBA player’s teeth have been noticeably bleached by a yellowish tint he had previously.

Pictures taken during the procedure showed Odom being injected with anesthesia as dentists used a number of tools and devices to perform the transformation.

Odom had talked about his reluctance to visit the dentist in the past during his time on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, at one point going seven years between visits.

In a 2012 episodehe was seen with pain through his mouth, with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian and her sisters Kim and Kourtney encouraging him to go to the dentist.

“I’m scared of the dentist — because I know I’ll probably have a lot of work to do and because it hurts, but I’m just scared,” he said.

The retired basketball player, who played forward most of his career for the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers, wore a black T-shirt with an image of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle wearing yellow and purple basketball shorts during one of his trips to the dentist.

Odom made headlines last week when he was seen viewing properties in Hidden Hills, California, the upscale suburb where his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian lives.

