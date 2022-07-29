Lamar Odom accuses old management team of hijacking his social media accounts

Lamar Odom has accused his longtime management team of hijacking his social media platforms.

Although the former Los Angeles Lakers star is under new management, he claims his old team is still in control of his Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook pages.

By not having access to those accounts, Odom claims he is missing out on advertising dollars, to the tune of about $8,000 per mail, according to TMZ.

Odom, 42, reportedly severed all ties with his former management on July 19 and subsequently requested all usernames and passwords for his four main social media accounts.

He claims that all the passwords for these pages have been changed before and that he doesn’t have any of the credentials to hand.

“It’s a little crazy that I go through some things. I left my old management, of course it was my decision,” he said in a video posted on TMZ.

“I should be able to do whatever I want – a 42-year-old man – but my social media is not yours. If I choose to leave, that’s the decision I make. Your decision should not be to hijack my social media. It lets me know what fabric you come from,” he continued.

“It’s all wrong and just do what’s right. It’s crazy, it’s unnecessary stress, just do what’s right.’

Currently, Odom has over 826,000 Instagram followers, 3.6 million Twitter followers, 1.6 million Facebook followers and nearly 70,000 TikTok followers.

He reportedly has about 15 different deals with companies, including auto, marijuana and clothing companies, as well as restaurants, hotels and beverage lines all of which require him to post on his social media platforms.

Sources tell TMZ that the two-time NBA champion and his new management team are working with Meta Legal to regain access to his social media accounts and have since reached out to representatives from Twitter, TikTok and the rest.

The outlet claims it has contacted Odom’s longtime management team but has not heard from representatives so far.

So far, sources have claimed that despite his public plea, Odom is still unable to access his accounts.

Odom won NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010.

He also gained worldwide recognition during his high profile marriage to Khloe Kardashian (2009-2016), under which he made a number of appearances on the hit reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.