LaLiga would be ‘bankrupt’ if Real Madrid and Barcelona join Super League

Sign up for free Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox Sign up for Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been warned they will bankrupt LaLiga and themselves if they go ahead with plans for a European Super League.

According to a new report from LaLiga professional services firm KPMG, Spain’s national league would see a 50 percent drop in all revenues if a “semi-closed” Super League became a reality.

The report estimated the value of the league – comprising broadcasting rights, sponsorship, season tickets and other ticket sales – at 3.316 billion euros (£2.85 billion) in the current season.

The existence of a Super League played during the week would reduce that value by €1.662bn (£1.4bn), while if LaLiga were forced to become a weekday league the impact is expected to be even greater will be – with a reduction of 1.8 billion euros (£1.5 billion) – a decrease of 55 per cent.

Real and Barca presidents Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta remain proponents of a Super League, despite the rapid failure of the last attempt to set up such a league in April last year.

The KPMG report says those clubs would see a £400m increase in revenue per season, but LaLiga president Javier Tebas warned any benefits would be fleeting compared to the catastrophe they would inflict on domestic play.

“In the medium term, they would lose,” Tebas said through an interpreter at a press conference in Madrid to present the report.

They became big by participating in these competitions. So now trying to kick the rest (of the clubs) in the a**, I don’t think that’s fair either. Tebas on Real Madrid and Barcelona

“They earn more, but the domestic leagues will lose (revenue) and keep losing, so (Real and Barça) will lose revenue in the domestic league.

“It might work in terms of broadcasting rights for the first three years, but after the third or fourth year the value of their broadcasting rights will really drop and once they realize it’s going to drop, we’re all out of business.

“Madrid and Barcelona have been competing in the league for 90 years. They became big by participating in these games. So now the rest (of the clubs) are trying to kick the a**, I don’t think that’s fair either.

“They are part of this growth because the competition has enabled them to become big clubs.”

UEFA and a host of other representative groups met in Switzerland last month with the leaders of A22, one of the companies supporting the Super League.

European football’s governing body said A22 declined to define its new approach at the meeting, but Tebas is confident it is looking at a “semi-closed” league where only four of the 20 teams involved would change each season.

The Super League case was heard by the European Court of Justice over the summer, with supporters alleging that UEFA and FIFA were abusing a dominant position under EU competition law by blocking the league’s creation and by attempting to punish those involved.

The Advocate General’s opinion in the case, which will not be binding, will be published on December 15.

While Tebas was talking, A22 published on his official Twitter account quotes from Fernando Irurzun, the Spanish head of litigation and dispute resolution at global law firm Clifford Chance.

Irurzun said: “UEFA’s mantra is to say football is different and for that it claims to rely on Article 165 of the EU Treaty. The article does not speak of the ‘European model’, nor of ‘allowed exceptions’.

“The Tour de France is organized by a private company. Does anyone dare to say that the Tour goes against the European sports model?

“The EU treaty does not say that UEFA is the sole body responsible for organizing football club competitions in Europe. That is the essential question that needs to be answered.”