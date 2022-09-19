LaLiga condemn racist abuse aimed at Vinicius Jr after vile ‘monkey’ chants by Atletico Madrid fans

LaLiga has condemned the racist abuse of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr by Atletico Madrid fans on Sunday.

The Brazilian forward was subjected to vile ‘monkey’ chants by Atletico supporters before and during the match – with one also shockingly holding up a racist dummy outside the ground – ahead of Sunday’s Madrid derby, which Los Blancos won 2-1.

And LaLiga, the top division in Spain, whose president is Javier Tebas, has now spoken out against what it called ‘hate speech’, insisting it will work with the police to bring the perpetrators to justice for their crimes.

A LaLiga spokesman said: ‘We condemn all incidents inside and outside stadiums. We work with clubs to keep our football friendly and entertaining.

“Hate speech has no place in La Liga and we always work with the clubs and the authorities to identify and bring such cases to justice.”

After the match, 14-cap international Vinicius gloated over his side’s victory, posting lyrics to a song mocking Atletico online.

Responding to a fan who tweeted ‘Perdiendo las finaaleeeeeees…’ (losing the final), Vinicius said: ‘Contra nuestro Real’ (against our Real) before adding in a separate tweet ‘y todo sigue igual…’ (and everything remains the same).

Real Madrid’s full song is: ‘Los años van pasando, Y todo segue igual, Perdiendo las finales, Contra nuestro Real, No importa lo que digan, Nunca lo olvidarán, Lloraron en Lisboa, Lloraron en Milán, ¡Real Madrid, dale! ‘

It translates into English as: ‘The years go by and everything stays the same, losing the final against our Real, No matter what they say, they will never forget, They cried in Lisbon, they cried in Milan.’

Agent Pedro Bravo had caused massive controversy by accusing Vinicius of ‘playing the monkey’ on Spanish TV due to his dancing to celebrate his goals. Bravo has since apologized for his comments on Twitter.

His tweet on Friday read: ‘I want to clarify that the expression ‘playing the monkey’ which I have misused to qualify Vinicius’ goal celebration dance was done metaphorically (‘doing stupid things’). As my intention was not to offend anyone, I sincerely apologize. I’m sorry!’

The same day Vinicius said in a statement: ‘Weeks ago some people started criticizing my dancing. But the dance is not mine alone.

‘They belong to Ronaldinho, Neymar, [Lucas] package, [Antoine] Griezmann, Joao Felix, Matheus Cunha… Brazilian funk singers and samba dancers, Latin reggaeton singers, black Americans. They are dances to celebrate the world’s cultural diversity.

‘They say happiness bothers. The happiness that a black Brazilian is successful in Europe bothers much more. But my will to win, my smile and the twinkle in my eyes are much bigger than that.’

Despite Atletico captain Koke adding fuel to the fire by saying ‘there will be problems’ if Vinicius danced at the Wanda Metropolitano, the 22-year-old danced with compatriot Rodrygo after the latter had given Real the lead in the first half.

Fede Valverde doubled the advantage before the break and although Atletico sub Mario Hermoso – later sent off – pulled one back, Carlo Ancelotti’s side held on to win and leapfrog Barcelona at the top of the table.

Brazilian legend Pele and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar are among those sending messages of support to Vinicius online.

Three-time World Cup winner Pele tweeted: ‘Football is joy. It’s a dance. It’s a real party. Although racism still exists, we will not allow it to stop us from continuing to smile.’

Neymar wrote: ‘Dribbling, dancing and being you! Happy as you are. Go for it my boy, next goal we dance.