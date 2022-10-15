Lala Kent says she is ‘having a lot of sex’ after revealing new love interest

She recently revealed that she may be in love with someone new after her breakup with Randall Emmett.

But Lala Kent had some more tea to spill about her sex life at BravoCon.

“Well, like Erika Jayne, I have a lot of sex,” Lala said during a recording of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Legend’s Ball on Friday, according to Us Weekly.

‘I have a lot of sex’: Lala Kent spilled the tea on her sex life at BravoCon; pictured last month in Los Angeles

Lala referred to Erika Jayne, who also enjoyed an active dating life after her divorce from Tom Girardi.

‘I’m hoeing it. I deserved it. I only have one left, but I’m drawing, so it’s okay,” Erika said during the RHOBH panel on Friday.

Lala also seemed to take a swipe at Randall’s looks when she raved about her new suitors who all “have jawlines.”

This all comes just days after Lala revealed her strong connection to a new love interest during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live.

Opening: Kent revealed she had expressed an interest in a potential romantic partner on a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live

Kent made it a point to tell the show’s cast that “I think I’m in love with someone” during her performance.

The reality TV figure said that one of her friends introduced her to her potential partner.

“He’s a local. My boyfriend has been trying to connect me with him for a long time and we finally met. We went out… we had a lot of fun,’ she explained.

The Vanderpump Rules fix also made it a point to describe the attractive physical qualities of her romantic interest.

Former couple: The Vanderpump Rules star was previously engaged to Randall Emmett, from whom she broke up last year; they will be seen in 2021

Getting serious: Kent made it a point to tell the show’s cast that ‘I think I’m in love with someone’ during her performance

‘I saw him very quickly. I was like, “Oh my god.” If the face hits right, it’s game over,” she said.

Kent did add, “I love his brain. He’s very smart. And his face doesn’t match what comes out of his mouth.’

The reality TV personality also commented that “he’s a unicorn… I must have his baby or something.”

While the Bravo star didn’t reveal her potential partner’s name, she described him as 38 years old, putting him in what she called “the safe zone.”

Tailor him: Although the Bravo star didn’t reveal her potential partner’s name, she described him as 38 years old, which puts him in what she called “the safe zone.”

Kent was previously engaged to Emmett, 51, whom she first met in 2015.

The pair went public with their romance in 2018, a year after divorcing his ex-wife, Ambir Childers.

The former couple got engaged during a trip to Cabo San Lucas that same year.

The Bravo star further announced that she and her former fiancé were planning to tie the knot in April 2020, although they ended up postponing their wedding.

Missed Opportunity: The Bravo star further announced that she and her former fiancé planned to tie the knot in April 2020, though they ended up postponing their wedding; they will be seen in 2021

Kent further announced she was pregnant in September 2020, and she gave birth to daughter Ocean, one year old, in March.

However, the pair split in October 2021 after Emmett was seen in the company of two women on an outing in Nashville.

The reality TV personality then told the Los Angeles Times that her former fiancé had “handled” her after confronting him with allegations of infidelity.

A spokesperson for the producer denied the Bravo star’s claims, along with several other allegations made regarding their customer’s behavior.