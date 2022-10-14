Lakers to use Russell Westbrook off bench for final preseason game

Anthony Slater: Especially with what happened this week, you start to look at Draymond’s future and what options he thinks he has outside of the Warriors. You mentioned one in the Lakers. He now has a deep history with Klutch (Sports). Rich Paul is his agent. The Lakers, with Russell Westbrook coming off the books, should be able to create enough cap space to give him a reasonable deal he’d like. They should be considered a threat in this situation. Of a basketball fit, and Draymond is a basketball junkie, Anthony Davis, LeBron and Draymond are said to have distance problems. To me, a type like Kyrie Irving, a scoring guard who can shoot and fill, makes more sense for basketball. If Draymond is looking for a way to his next big contract and doesn’t feel like it’s coming from the Warriors – I’m not saying that’s the case at the moment – but I think both sides are looking around now because of everything that’s going on is. If the Lakers are the only option, it may have been explored slightly. I think we are a long way from that. -via HoopsHype / October 14, 2022