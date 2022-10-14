Lakers to use Russell Westbrook off bench for final preseason game
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski, Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
Russell Westbrook has started 1,004 consecutive games in the regular season.
The only players with longer active streaks are:
Chris Paul (1,155, every game of his career)
LeBron James (1,033, since 2007) – 11:55 am
Russell Westbrook comes off the bench in the preseason finale nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/14/rus… – 11:39 am
ESPN story about Russell Westbrook coming off the bench in the final preseason game, a move that may foreshadow a longer look at the nine-time All-Star guard who represents the second team as quarterback. es.pn/3EEJZKU – 11:35 am
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham plans to take Russell Westbrook off the bench tonight in the final preseason game against the Kings. @Adrian Wojnarowski and @Dave McMenamin. pic.twitter.com/542mwlCiWa – 11:11 am
Most NBA starts since 2009:
1.004 — Westbrook
975 — LeBron pic.twitter.com/CZPGFwR16y – 11:07 am
ESPN reports with @Mcten: The Lakers plan to take Russell Westbrook off the bench tonight in the final preseason game against Kings (ESPN, 10 ET). Darvin Ham and Westbrook have been exploring the possibility of giving Westbrook quarterbacking second unit and they will try it tonight. – 10:45 am
ICYMI: Russell Westbrook explained how the viral videos of LAL’s loss to MIN portraying him as a deliberately distant teammate were misleading. “You can cut any video and make it anything you want. … I know I’m a real team player.” es.pn/3CqRy5a – 10:26 am
Russell Westbrook provided some context to the videos circulating online that some speculate are indicative of, well, something: ocregister.com/2022/10/13/lacquer… – 9:15 pm
PG shows its support for former teammate Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/nDE6Xgrz10 – 19:40
Russell Westbrook wipes video of him outside Lakers huddles nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/13/rus… – 6:38 pm
Wob Investigation: The Russell Westbrook/Pat Bev Huddle + Viral Player Introduction Video
pic.twitter.com/yXCeZrEzYt – 17:09
Russell Westbrook explained his take on videos of him and his Lakers teammates going viral in practice today from Wednesday’s preseason loss. pic.twitter.com/I0sV212MS1 – 4:47 PM
Russell Westbrook on all the speculation about the huddle: pic.twitter.com/kx4cd50pPB – 4:26 p.m.
in re:on that Westbrook/Pat Bev video going viral, here’s Spectrum Sportsnet’s camera angle showing what Russ was doing when Pat tried to crawl. pic.twitter.com/GKnrD4KMLw – 13.27 o’clock
StatMuse: Fun fact: Russell Westbrook hasn’t gotten off the couch since 2008. pic.twitter.com/cIVanjWkWK -via Twitter @statmuse / October 14, 2022
This would be the Lakers’ sixth preseason draft in six preseason games, something Ham said on Thursday would be a draft. “It’s different combinations of seeing different guys play together,” Ham said. “You have to prepare. You have to get out for the fact that there will be injuries. We don’t want them to happen. We don’t want this to happen to our boys, let alone our captains. You just need to prepare and lead the way by plugging in different formations, different players and different positions so that you feel a little better prepared for that day.” -via ESPN / October 14, 2022
Anthony Slater: Especially with what happened this week, you start to look at Draymond’s future and what options he thinks he has outside of the Warriors. You mentioned one in the Lakers. He now has a deep history with Klutch (Sports). Rich Paul is his agent. The Lakers, with Russell Westbrook coming off the books, should be able to create enough cap space to give him a reasonable deal he’d like. They should be considered a threat in this situation. Of a basketball fit, and Draymond is a basketball junkie, Anthony Davis, LeBron and Draymond are said to have distance problems. To me, a type like Kyrie Irving, a scoring guard who can shoot and fill, makes more sense for basketball. If Draymond is looking for a way to his next big contract and doesn’t feel like it’s coming from the Warriors – I’m not saying that’s the case at the moment – but I think both sides are looking around now because of everything that’s going on is. If the Lakers are the only option, it may have been explored slightly. I think we are a long way from that. -via HoopsHype / October 14, 2022