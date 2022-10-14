WhatsNew2Day
Lakers to start engaging teams again on possible Russell Westbrook trades

By Merry
ClutchPoints: “The Lakers will begin to involve teams again in possible Russell Westbrook transactions here at some point. They paused it at the start of the training camp.” @wojespn on the Lakers’ plans.
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Past Russell Westbrook coming off the bench tonight in SAC, more lineup news: Anthony Davis (tight low back) didn’t make the trip, according to the team. Dennis Schroder (thumb) is out, according to sources. Lonnie Walker IV and Juan Toscano-Anderson are expected to play, according to Darvin Ham. – 3:20 p.m.

Howard Beck @HowardBeck

Crossover pod is ready! The legend @Robert Horry weighs in on the Draymond saga, Westbrook-as-sixth-man and all things Warriors/Lakers for opening night.
Rob also explains his *least* favorite ring night and why he ever obliterated Steve Nash.
Listen/Sign Up: pic.twitter.com/BIDsIOuxW813:41

1665662456 134 Anthony Davis more open to playing center this time around
Brad Turner @BA_Turner

My mate@Dan Woike got this news@latimessportson: Russell Westbrook Comes Off The Bench Tonight In Lakers Preseason Finals latimes.com/sports/lakers/…13.12 o’clock

1665776041 364 Lakers to start engaging teams again on possible Russell Westbrook
Bill Simmons @Bill Simmons

Westbrook in “These seven minutes in each half are mine and only me” mode is the greatest gift the Lakers could have ever given us. – 12:33 pm

Lakers to use Russell Westbrook off bench for final preseason
Matt Williams @StatisticsWilliams

Russell Westbrook has started 1,004 consecutive games in the regular season.
The only players with longer active streaks are:
Chris Paul (1,155, every game of his career)
LeBron James (1,033, since 2007) – 11:55 am

1665235131 189 Jalen Suggs injury not serious
Kurt Helin @basketball talk

Russell Westbrook comes off the bench in the preseason finale nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/14/rus…11:39 am

1665235131 479 Jalen Suggs injury not serious
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story about Russell Westbrook coming off the bench in the final preseason game, a move that may foreshadow a longer look at the nine-time All-Star guard who represents the second team as quarterback. es.pn/3EEJZKU11:35 am

Marvin Bagley to undergo MRI on right knee
the vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham plans to take Russell Westbrook off the bench tonight in the final preseason game against the Kings. @Adrian Wojnarowski and @Dave McMenamin. pic.twitter.com/542mwlCiWa11:11 am

1665764037 377 Lakers to use Russell Westbrook off bench for final preseason
1665246296 5 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
StatMuse @status

Most NBA starts since 2009:
1.004 — Westbrook
975 — LeBron pic.twitter.com/CZPGFwR16y11:07 am

1665764038 269 Lakers to use Russell Westbrook off bench for final preseason
1665764038 139 Lakers to use Russell Westbrook off bench for final preseason
1665235131 479 Jalen Suggs injury not serious
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN reports with @Mcten: The Lakers plan to take Russell Westbrook off the bench tonight in the final preseason game against Kings (ESPN, 10 ET). Darvin Ham and Westbrook have been exploring the possibility of giving Westbrook quarterbacking second unit and they will try it tonight. – 10:45 am

1665359645 588 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Dave McMenamin @mcten

ICYMI: Russell Westbrook explained how the viral videos of LAL’s loss to MIN portraying him as a deliberately distant teammate were misleading. “You can cut any video and make it anything you want. … I know I’m a real team player.” es.pn/3CqRy5a10:26 am

1665359645 595 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Russell Westbrook provided some context to the videos circulating online that some speculate are indicative of, well, something: ocregister.com/2022/10/13/lacquer…9:15 pm

1665246302 586 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

PG shows its support for former teammate Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/nDE6Xgrz1019:40

1665764038 92 Lakers to use Russell Westbrook off bench for final preseason
1665235131 189 Jalen Suggs injury not serious
Kurt Helin @basketball talk

Russell Westbrook wipes video of him outside Lakers huddles nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/13/rus…6:38 pm

1665764039 450 Lakers to use Russell Westbrook off bench for final preseason
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Wob Investigation: The Russell Westbrook/Pat Bev Huddle + Viral Player Introduction Video
pic.twitter.com/yXCeZrEzYt17:09

1665764039 236 Lakers to use Russell Westbrook off bench for final preseason
1665359645 588 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Dave McMenamin @mcten

Russell Westbrook explained his take on videos of him and his Lakers teammates going viral in practice today from Wednesday’s preseason loss. pic.twitter.com/I0sV212MS14:47 PM

1665764039 181 Lakers to use Russell Westbrook off bench for final preseason
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Russell Westbrook on all the speculation about the huddle: pic.twitter.com/kx4cd50pPB4:26 p.m.

The Los Angeles Lakers will take Russell Westbrook off the bench for their final preseason game, a move that could foreshadow a longer look at the nine-time All-Star guard who is the second-team defender, sources told ESPN on Friday. Lakers coach Darvin Ham and Westbrook discussed the possibility of him serving as sixth man during the off-season, and sources said the two were discussing it again on Thursday ahead of Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. -through ESPN / October 14, 2022

StatMuse: Fun fact: Russell Westbrook hasn’t gotten off the couch since 2008. pic.twitter.com/cIVanjWkWK -via Twitter @statmuse / October 14, 2022

This would be the Lakers’ sixth preseason draft in six preseason games, something Ham said on Thursday would be a draft. “It’s different combinations of seeing different guys play together,” Ham said. “You have to prepare. You have to get out for the fact that there will be injuries. We don’t want them to happen. We don’t want this to happen to our boys, let alone our captains. You just need to prepare and lead the way by plugging in different formations, different players and different positions so that you feel a little better prepared for that day.” -via ESPN / October 14, 2022

