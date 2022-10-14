Lakers to start engaging teams again on possible Russell Westbrook trades
Past Russell Westbrook coming off the bench tonight in SAC, more lineup news: Anthony Davis (tight low back) didn't make the trip, according to the team. Dennis Schroder (thumb) is out, according to sources. Lonnie Walker IV and Juan Toscano-Anderson are expected to play, according to Darvin Ham.
The legend @Robert Horry weighs in on the Draymond saga, Westbrook-as-sixth-man and all things Warriors/Lakers for opening night.
Rob also explains his *least* favorite ring night and why he ever obliterated Steve Nash.
Russell Westbrook Comes Off The Bench Tonight In Lakers Preseason Finals
Westbrook in "These seven minutes in each half are mine and only me" mode is the greatest gift the Lakers could have ever given us.
Russell Westbrook has started 1,004 consecutive games in the regular season.
The only players with longer active streaks are:
Chris Paul (1,155, every game of his career)
LeBron James (1,033, since 2007)
Russell Westbrook comes off the bench in the preseason finale
ESPN story about Russell Westbrook coming off the bench in the final preseason game, a move that may foreshadow a longer look at the nine-time All-Star guard who represents the second team as quarterback.
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham plans to take Russell Westbrook off the bench tonight in the final preseason game against the Kings.
Most NBA starts since 2009:
1.004 — Westbrook
975 — LeBron
The Lakers plan to take Russell Westbrook off the bench tonight in the final preseason game against Kings. Darvin Ham and Westbrook have been exploring the possibility of giving Westbrook quarterbacking second unit and they will try it tonight.
Russell Westbrook explained how the viral videos of LAL's loss to MIN portraying him as a deliberately distant teammate were misleading. "You can cut any video and make it anything you want. … I know I'm a real team player."
Russell Westbrook provided some context to the videos circulating online that some speculate are indicative of, well, something:
PG shows its support for former teammate Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook wipes video of him outside Lakers huddles
Wob Investigation: The Russell Westbrook/Pat Bev Huddle + Viral Player Introduction Video
Russell Westbrook explained his take on videos of him and his Lakers teammates going viral in practice today from Wednesday's preseason loss.
Russell Westbrook on all the speculation about the huddle:
More this storyline
The Los Angeles Lakers will take Russell Westbrook off the bench for their final preseason game, a move that could foreshadow a longer look at the nine-time All-Star guard who is the second-team defender, sources told ESPN on Friday. Lakers coach Darvin Ham and Westbrook discussed the possibility of him serving as sixth man during the off-season, and sources said the two were discussing it again on Thursday ahead of Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. -through ESPN / October 14, 2022
StatMuse: Fun fact: Russell Westbrook hasn’t gotten off the couch since 2008. pic.twitter.com/cIVanjWkWK -via Twitter @statmuse / October 14, 2022
This would be the Lakers’ sixth preseason draft in six preseason games, something Ham said on Thursday would be a draft. “It’s different combinations of seeing different guys play together,” Ham said. “You have to prepare. You have to get out for the fact that there will be injuries. We don’t want them to happen. We don’t want this to happen to our boys, let alone our captains. You just need to prepare and lead the way by plugging in different formations, different players and different positions so that you feel a little better prepared for that day.” -via ESPN / October 14, 2022