WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Lakers strongly considering starting Anthony Davis at center

Sports
By Merry
Dave McMenamin: Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis, who starts at the 5 to start the regular season for the Lakers, is “on the table” and under “heavy consideration.”
Source: Twitter @mcten

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis, who will start at the 5 to start the regular season for the Lakers, is “on the table” and under “heavy consideration”. – 4:48 PM

LeBron James is out against Warriors
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Darvin Ham: “AD (from) at five is heavily considered.” – 4:48 PM

1665359645 595 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Darvin Ham said AD at five to start the season is “definitely on the table” in the starting lineup and under heavy consideration. – 4:47 PM

1665405781 545 Zion Williamson estimates 80 percent of players in the league
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

we knew Royce White’s judgment was impaired when he shouted ‘I’m the best player on the field’ with Anthony Davis just a few feet away – 15:46

1665246296 5 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
StatMuse @status

AD last night:
28 PTS
50.0 FG%
50.0 3P%
100FT%
In 21 minutes. pic.twitter.com/E4xsK5JItt8:08 am

Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
1665426786 289 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

SOLID W for the Lakers (even if it’s preseason). Anthony Davis balled out (28 points), Kendrick Nunn showed what he can do and Matt Ryan went from the deep (6-9). Lonnie Walker also had a nice match.
There are only two preseason games left:
vs. T’Wolves on Wednesday
@ Kings on Fri – 23:08

1665359645 588 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Dave McMenamin @mcten

Lakers take their first preseason win, 124-121 over GSW. AD 28p on 9-of-18 shoot 8-of-8 FTs in 21 minutes; Nunn 21p at 8-of-13 7a; Matt Ryan 20p at 6-of-9 of 3; Lonnie 14p 4a. LAL shot 17-for-39 of 3 (43.6%). – 11:03 PM

LeBron James is out against Warriors
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL stayed there in the 3rd Q despite a charge from Curry/Poole, got a couple of 3’s from Matt Ryan, another 3 from Nunn (his 4th) and some Reaves buckets; GSW takes a 91-89 lead to 4th.
AD should be ready for the night with 28 points in his 21 minutes. – 22:24

1665426786 959 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

The biggest takeaway from the “competitive” part of this is that AD looked very good offensively. He has been extremely aggressive with the jumper and is also 8-8 off the foul line. – 22:04

1665359645 595 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Kyle Goon @kylegoon

It’s worth noting that when Anthony Davis played this preseason, he was excellent: 24 points, two 3-pointers, plus-7 without some key teammates tonight. Kendrick Nunn also showed himself offensively with 14 points in the first half. – 21:44

LeBron James is out against Warriors
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

An impressive first half performance from a short-handed LAL group, which led the primary rotation of GSW (without Draymond) 60-52.
AD was great, taking 24 points out of 7 out of 13 FGs with a pair of 3s and 8 out of 8 FTs, while Walker IV (9 points), Nunn (14) and Christie (defense) were strong. – 21:42

Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Monte Poole @MontePoolNBCS

Kuminga drags AD into the pain, jumps against him at the edge and gets the buck. Just enough finesse to avoid trouble – 9.30 pm

1665426787 353 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Anthony Davis beats the Warriors’ young frontcourt in this first half. He has 22 points in 12 minutes. A pair of and-1’s through Kuminga errors, hit a 3 over a late Wiseman game. – 21:23

1665426786 289 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

AD is going to work tonight. Healthy AD is something to watch! – 21:22

1665426787 542 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Anthony Davis looks unstoppable out there – 22 points on 11 shots in 12 minutes – 21:21

LeBron James is out against Warriors
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Well, AD looks pretty strong.
Two waves of @Anthony Davis of 3, and he’s 7 to 11 in total after hammering an alleyway home. He has 22 points in 12 minutes.
He was 2 for 4 of 3 in the preseason opener. – 21:21

1665426787 193 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Yes, so Anthony Davis has 22 points with 7:56 left in the second quarter. – 21:21

Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Monte Poole @MontePoolNBCS

Anthony Davis introducing himself here to James Wiseman – 9:20 p.m.

1665359646 269 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Anthony Davis switches it up and goes with the LeBron 20s: pic.twitter.com/4osMoDiuUD21:09

1665426787 534 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
1665426787 446 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
1665426787 542 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Steve Kerr is very upset and lets the umpires hear it. Looks like he wanted the same moving screen on Anthony Davis that Looney was whistled for – 8:58 PM

LeBron James is out against Warriors
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Another strong start from the Lakers, despite another new grid.
Lonnie Walker and AD have 15 of the team’s 17 points as they lead the GSW starters (minus Draymond) to first timeout by two. – 8:51 PM

1665359645 588 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Lakers started tonight in Golden State with AD, Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV, Max Christie and also Juan Toscano-Anderson against his former team. LeBron, Russ and Beverley were given the night off by coach Darvin Ham. – 8:46 PM

1665426786 289 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Lakers starters for tonight against the Warriors – Anthony Davis back in the mix: pic.twitter.com/maDqYvp5I48:01 pm

1665426788 599 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
1665359645 595 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Lakers are going back small tonight with Anthony Davis as the starting center. pic.twitter.com/lvdDMSoBIg8:00 pm

1665426788 274 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
LeBron James is out against Warriors
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Lakers starters:
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker IV
Max Christie
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Anthony Davis- 8:00 pm

LeBron James is out against Warriors
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Anthony Davis is expected to play tonight. – 19:03

More this storyline

Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis said it’s hard to dribble in practice when Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder are on the ground, given the constant ball pressure up and down the floor. -through Twitter @LakersReporter / October 10, 2022

Mike Trudell: AD on Darvin Ham: “Let us clear off offensively, but requires a certain level defensively. The flow we have offensively and the freedom we have is unparalleled. Boys are allowed to play; And when you’re free to play on the offensive side, you go a little harder on the defensive side.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 10, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss recently admitted that she was the person who gave the final go-ahead for the 2019 blockbuster trade that saw the Lakers acquire Anthony Davis. “It was a moment of truth,” said Buss. “To get a great talent like Anthony Davis you have to give up great talent, and in the end it was my decision to push the button.” -through Lakers Daily / October 10, 2022

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More