The Lakers have reportedly entered the long-running Donovan Mitchell saga, featuring: HoopsHype say a three-team deal between LA, the Jazz and Knicks has been discussed.

According to the piece, the proposed screenplay included Russell Westbrook to Utah (and was bought out of his contract), Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks, and two of Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Patrick Beverley to the Lakers.

The Jazz would, of course, get a huge wealth of design choices. The question of how many have to do why no deal has been made so far.

Donovan Mitchell is from New York and would be the biggest star of the Knicks in half a decade

Utah recently recouped four first-round picks and rookie Walker Kessler (of Beasley, Beverley and two other players) for Rudy Gobert, and they are reportedly wanting even more draft compensation for 25-year-old Mitchell.

HoopsHype reported that there is a “belief” that it will take five or six picks to pry Mitchell out of Utah, who would enter a rebuilding phase if the young guard were traded.

The Knicks are a team that can meet that asking price for Mitchell, but so far they have turned down Utah’s demands for the triple All Star.

Trade talks between the two teams started at least three weeks ago, such as: the athletic reported on July 13 that the Knicks had “emerged as the main destination in recent days.”

Russell Westbrook was a tough fit in LA last season and can now be moved

Now a deal has yet to be struck, and so is The Athletic said this week (via ESPN700 in Utah) that the Knicks were essentially “low-balling” the Jazz for their young star.

Still, HoopsHype called the Knicks the “presumptive favorite” to land Mitchell, and New York would certainly be motivated – at what they deem the right price – to bring in the team’s biggest star since Carmelo Anthony.

There have long been ties between the franchise and Mitchell, who grew up in New York and is an avid Mets fan. His father, Donovan Sr., also works for the team and the Jazz guard paid them a visit in June.

As for Westbrook, the nine-time All-Star and one-time MVP was an uneasy match in LA after arriving via Washington.

Patrick Beverley (center) will play for his third team in three seasons when he is traded to the Lakers

He was second in the league in sales (only to Trae Young) with 295, and was often the butt of online jokes for his quirky play.

Westbrook and his longtime agent, Thad Foucher, recently broke up, and Foucher recounts: ESPN in a statement that the two had “irreconcilable differences” and disagreed over whether Westbrook would want to stay with the Lakers.

He owes $47 million this season, making him difficult to trade at his current low stock.

He will be 34 in November.