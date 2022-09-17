Lakers ‘close in on one-year $2.64m deal for free agent Dennis Schroder’

Dennis Schroder is reportedly nearing a return to the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal worth $2.64 million.

Schroder previously played for the Lakers during the 2020-2021 season, averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists in 61 games.

The nine-year veteran split his time between the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets last season after being traded midway through the season. He averaged 14.4 points and 4.2 assists during the year.

Free Agent Dennis Schroder Reportedly About to Return to the Los Angeles Lakers

The most interesting part of Schroder’s contract is the huge drop-off from the deal they offered him for free last year.

When he was an imminent free agent at the start of the 2021 season, LA had offered Schroder a four-year contract worth $84 million.

Schroder’s rejection made headlines and now his new deal is more than $80 million less than the original one offered to him by the team in 2021.

Deal raises even more questions about Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook’s future

The impending signing now raises even more questions about the future of Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook’s name has been rumored throughout the season as the Lakers have reportedly attempted to relocate the veteran guard.

Schroder and Westbrook once played together for the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2018-2019 season, before being traded to Houston.

The reunion could be short-lived, however, as the Lakers now have four players who can fill the point guard position between Schroder, Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn and the recently swapped Patrick Beverley. Not to mention a guy named Lebron James who can do pretty much anything.

It’s worth noting, though, that as of now, the Lakers plan is not to use Schroder as a primary ball handler and will allow him to function more as a scorer.